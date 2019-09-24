Office of Diversity and Inclusion to hold first "We Are" discussion

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its first "We Are" discussion Tuesday as part of the university's wider campaign, which will include numerous events and advertising efforts to spread awareness of the university's diversity plan and its goals.
The discussion will be held at 6 p.m. in Dale Hall, Room 200.
Teara Lander, director of campus and community engagement, told The Daily in August that the campaign was created in an effort to define the university's values.
“Some of the things that we chose to look at was how to create ... a campaign that emphasizes who we are as an institution, so that if another incident happens, we're not saying who we are not — we're saying who we are,” Lander said at the time.
The discussion, which has been scheduled for weeks, follows Sept. 22 tweets from OU's Black Emergency Response Team alerting the community to a blackface incident.
The event was initially going to follow a BERT press conference, which has been rescheduled to Wednesday at noon on the steps of Dale Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.