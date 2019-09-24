You are the owner of this article.
Office of Diversity and Inclusion to hold first "We Are" discussion

OU will host its first "We Are" discussion Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Dale Hall, Room 200.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its first "We Are" discussion Tuesday as part of the university's wider campaign, which will include numerous events and advertising efforts to spread awareness of the university's diversity plan and its goals.

Teara Lander, director of campus and community engagement, told The Daily in August that the campaign was created in an effort to define the university's values.

“Some of the things that we chose to look at was how to create ... a campaign that emphasizes who we are as an institution, so that if another incident happens, we're not saying who we are not — we're saying who we are,” Lander said at the time.

The discussion, which has been scheduled for weeks, follows Sept. 22 tweets from OU's Black Emergency Response Team alerting the community to a blackface incident.

The event was initially going to follow a BERT press conference, which has been rescheduled to Wednesday at noon on the steps of Dale Hall.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

