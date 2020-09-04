NPD to hold Labor Day weekend traffic enforcement project Operation Cadence to reduce unsafe driving

The Norman Police Department is holding “high-visibility” traffic enforcement projects throughout the Labor Day weekend as part of Operation Cadence.
According to an NPD press release, Operation Cadence is named in the memory of Cadence Gordon, who died in a car accident on Labor Day in 2013 by a driver under the influence of narcotics. Operation Cadence is also partnering with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
Operation Cadence will focus on overall traffic safety and reducing driving impairments. In the press release, the NPD said they’re warning drivers that officers will “show zero tolerance for unsafe driving behavior and impaired driving,” and drivers are encouraged to follow posted speed limits, buckle up and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.
If individuals plan to consume alcohol over the holiday, NPD asks for drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.
