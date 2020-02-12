You are the owner of this article.
NPD investigates shooting; two suspects in custody

  • Updated
NPD (copy)

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department March 31. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

Norman police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

According to Sarah Jensen, NPD’s Public Information Officer, officers located one adult male victim on the scene at 4:27 p.m. who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Jensen said two suspects were taken into custody with no additional suspects outstanding.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

