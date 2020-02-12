NPD investigates shooting; two suspects in custody

Norman police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
HAPPENING NOW: Norman Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive. Two suspects in custody. No additional suspects outstanding. pic.twitter.com/fHR4hGNbnR— Norman Police (@normanokpd) February 12, 2020
According to Sarah Jensen, NPD’s Public Information Officer, officers located one adult male victim on the scene at 4:27 p.m. who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Jensen said two suspects were taken into custody with no additional suspects outstanding.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
