Norman woman pleads guilty to racist, anti-Semitic graffiti charges

Allison Johnson

Allison Johnson, who was arrested arrest by Norman police regarding racist graffiti that defaced three different Norman locations.

 via Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

The woman accused of spray painting anti-Semitic and racist graffiti across Norman last April has pleaded guilty to official charges, according to an article from The Oklahoman.

On April 3, 2019, Norman residents reported racist graffiti including use of racial slurs and swastikas spray painted at several sites, including the Firehouse Art Center, Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters, and McKinley Elementary School. The following day, Norman resident Allison Christine Johnson turned herself in to Norman police.

Following her arrest, Johnson told police that her intent was “to scare Jewish people and people of other races,” and that the vandalism was in an effort “to wake people up.”

On Thursday, Johnson pleaded guilty to one felony count of malicious injury to property, three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment, according to the article.

"My actions do not reflect how I really feel," Johnson said in the article. "It was out of character."

According to the article, Johnson had previously been diagnosed with a mental illness, and Cleveland County District Judge Michael D. Tupper agreed to dismiss the charges upon Johnson’s completion of an 18- to 24-month mental health program.

Johnson had been hospitalized in August 2019 for medical and mental treatment, and was released from jail in November 2019 to complete requirements for the mental health program, according to the article.

