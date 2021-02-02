Norman Ward 7 candidates outline platforms, goals ahead of Feb. 9 Norman City Council elections

Incumbent Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman will seek to defend the seat he’s held for four terms against a duo of challengers — local business owner Monica Marsh and OU graduate Christopher Jourden.
The Daily interviewed each candidate in the ward race on their platforms, background and goals ahead of regular voting, set to take place Feb. 9. If no candidate receives over 50 percent of votes cast, a runoff election is scheduled for April 6.
Stephen Holman
Stephen Holman said he grew up in Ward 7 and began watching the Norman City Council on television in the sixth grade, sparking his interest in city council operations. Holman won the seat in 2013, becoming the second-youngest elected councilman in Norman.
As a fourth-generation Normanite, Holman’s childhood consisted of riding his bike around OU’s campus and walking with his dad to the OU football games, he said.
“I used to ride my bike all over campus when I was a kid,” Holman said. “I thought it was really cool, of course, because campus was where all the adults and cool kids were.”
Holman attended OU for a year where he worked as a student camera operator for OU’s football team, earning a Big 12 Championship ring with his name on it.
In his early-to-mid twenties, Holman became interested in elections and voting. The first time Holman voted was in the 2008 presidential election, and he has voted in every election since then, Holman said.
“I have not missed a single election in over a decade,” Holman said. “It doesn't matter what it is — it can be city council, mayor, presidential, governor, it can be a road bond, school board, utility increase — really, anything that's on the ballot that I'm eligible to vote for, I am always there to do. I’ve made that a priority in my life.”
Holman said retired teacher, Norman native and political activist Mary Francis messaged him one day in 2010 urging him to run in the upcoming Norman City Council due to his knowledge of council operations and the retirement of former Ward 7 councilmember Doug Cubberley.
Holman said he lost the 2011 election to former councilmember Linda Lockett by 21 votes, later redeeming himself in 2013 and defeating Lockett by 28 votes.
Holman said the biggest structural issues currently facing Norman are stormwater, flooding and water quality.
“From a physical standpoint, it comes to operating a city, the size, stormwater infrastructure, how to address flooding issues, and to not pollute the lake or the river before when water goes into it,” Holman said. “That's been our biggest issue for a number of years in Norman.”
Despite two failed attempts to approve dedicated funding to address stormwater, Holman said he has been able to “successfully advocate” road improvement projects in Ward 7. Lindsey Street from Pickard Avenue to Jenkins Avenue will be redone and receive new and improved sidewalks, curbs, gutters and stop lights, Holman said.
The Lindsey Street and Elm Street intersection is the number one flooding problem in Ward 7 and the fourth citywide, Holman said.
“Thanks to a road improvement bond that we got voters to pass in 2019, stormwater improvements are included in the Lindsey street project,” Holman said. “We also are going to be improving Jenkins Avenue from Lindsey Street all the way down to the Lloyd Noble Center. It's going to be widened (and) it's going to have bike lanes, sidewalks, lights and stormwater drainage.”
Holman said public transportation is also a big issue in Norman, having first-hand experience utilizing the bus before obtaining his drivers license. Holman said the city of Norman took over the public transit system from OU in August of 2019, allowing the service to continue.
“We have a lot of folks in Norman that, if they ride the bus, they're riding it because they need it,” Holman said. “They rely on it to get to work, to get to school, to go shopping for the things they need.”
Holman said the council is currently reevaluating the existing bus routes in an attempt to “better serve the people.”
Holman said another issue currently facing Norman is homelessness, particularly due to COVID-19. Homelessness in Norman declined for three consecutive years prior to the pandemic, he said.
“Like many cities in this past year with COVID, we are seeing an increase (in homelessness),” Holman said. “There's a lot of mental health issues that are involved with that and those are going to continue to be major challenges for the city of Norman and cities everywhere really to deal with.”
On Jan. 12, the Norman City Council approved a $100,000 contract to develop a strategic plan against homelessness aiming to form three to four focus groups with current and former homeless individuals, and two additional focus groups with providers and stakeholders.
Holman said while he doesn’t like wearing a mask, he believes in the advice of medical professionals supporting the Norman mask mandate.
“Doctors strongly recommended that we put in place a mask mandate, and we followed that advice from those medical professionals,” Holman said. “I don't like it, I can't wait until we can get back to a time where we don't have to wear masks all around everywhere (and) I miss large gatherings and concerts.”
Holman said he believes the vote to cut $865,000 from the proposed increase to the Norman Police Department’s budget last June was “completely justifiable,” adding “not getting as much of an increase as you asked for is not a cut.”
Holman also said there is a “waste of resources” in the NPD, citing his 2015 court case against them.
“Most people with common sense would (support) mental health services (and an) auditor position to look at all the finances and hopefully save money,” Holman said. “I stand behind my vote on (the NPD increase reduction).”
Holman said one of his biggest goals is to get OU students to understand their role in Norman and to vote in order to “get involved” and “know what's going on.”
“Every year I've really tried to push, especially at the beginning of the school year, that students, you have a voice in this town, you are a major economic driver in this town,” Holman said. “Your opinions and voice(s) do matter even if you're not from here. You might not live here permanently after but, while you're here, it's important.”
According to Holman, he has received endorsements from Norman Activists and Oklahoma Americans Disabled for Attendant Programs Today. Holman said he has never asked for an endorsement and is more interested in the endorsement of voters in Ward 7.
Holman said his “vast knowledge” and “long history of involvement” makes him the best candidate for the Ward 7 seat.
“Neither of my opponents have ever voted in a city election, only presidential and primaries based on their voting records,” Holman said “So, not having been involved in voting or serving on any city committees or attending meetings in any way, I think, is a pretty significant thing that stands out between us. I have a very long history of being involved even before I ran for city council.”
Holman said he was on the Complete Census Count Committee in 2010, appointed to the 2016 Strategic Water Supply Committee in 2012 and had been attending city council meetings for years before taking office.
“I haven't really seen that from the folks running against me,” Holman said. “They may be well intentioned. I just think, maybe, they should be getting more involved before jumping right into city council. (That) would probably be a good thing. I'm also the only one that's from here and grew up here, and I've lived here my entire life.”
Monica Marsh
Texas-born Navy veteran Monica Marsh said 2020 was a “very eye-opening” year, prompting her to run for the Norman City Council Ward 7 seat.
Marsh said she was born in El Paso, Texas, but spent part of her childhood in Los Angeles, California. She moved back to El Paso during her teenage years and joined the Navy at 17.
“I was stationed on the west coast and Washington state in 2004,” Marsh said. “That's when I moved here to Oklahoma. In 2007 is when I moved to Norman (for work), … and I've been here ever since.”
Marsh said she’s raised her kids in Norman Public Schools and has operated her own business, Ultimate Realm of Serenity day spa, for the last 11 years.
Marsh said the “snowballing” of COVID-19 in 2020 and her former lack of involvement in Norman politics pushed her to run for the Ward 7 seat.
“It just made me realize that we needed better leadership,” Marsh said. “We've ended up getting our police defunded and I think that was what really pushed a lot of people over the edge, including myself. I decided, 'If no one's going to step up and run for Ward 7 against Stephen Holman then I guess I should.'”
Marsh said she believes the June 16 vote to cut $865,000 from police salaries and benefits was a “very wrong move.”
“I feel like we are punishing our officers here in Norman for something that happened elsewhere,” Marsh said. “We have created this ‘us against them’ mentality where they have been villainized. I think it just condones hate and division and I'm just not for it. I can't support that kind of mindset.”
Marsh said she believes the biggest issue currently facing Norman is the lack of economic development and decreased small business influx due to a “revenue problem.”
“We're not supportive of our small businesses,” Marsh said “I kind of saw a little bit of change there yesterday when they actually put more money toward the Small Business relief. But, in general, it just kind of seems that (the council is) anti-business, and I think that that's what's really hurting our growth here in the community.”
Marsh said she does not believe masks should have been mandated in Norman.
“Everyone has their own circumstances in life (and) their own health issues or people with health issues,” Marsh said. “I think that it's our personal responsibility to do what's right for us rather than to impose it on everybody.”
In regard to running in a college town and potentially representing Ward 7, Marsh said she believes the ward needs someone not “too far right” or “too far left.”
“As far as college students, I want to be someone they can relate to,” Marsh said. “I'm not a politician, I'm just the person trying to do what's right. I feel like I'm pretty relatable because I don't have these crazy ambitions to have a political career. I'm just stepping up to do what needs to be done.”
Marsh said she is endorsed by Unite Norman and the Norman Fraternal Order of Police, as well as country music star Toby Keith and former OU football coaches Bob Stoops and Barry Switzer. Marsh said she is “proud” to be endorsed by Unite Norman, adding she and the organization “align politically pretty well.”
Marsh said her support for law enforcement and her ability to “unify people” deems her the better fit for the Ward 7 seat.
“I think that (Holman) was very far left and that leaves a whole lot of people underrepresented in our ward, ” Marsh said. “I don't know, I don't want to speak for him, but he's clearly not as supportive towards our law enforcement as I am.”
Marsh said she urges the Norman community to vote Feb. 9 with whomever the voter’s beliefs align with.
“Of course, I would love it to be for me,” Marsh said. “But, if the point is getting involved, we can't complain.”
Christopher Jourden
OU alumnus Christopher Jourden, who graduated with a degree in biology, is now a production coordinator and laboratory supervisor at the Oklahoma Mother’s Milk Bank. Jourden said he is running for the Ward 7 seat to be an “agent of change.”
Jourden said he’s chosen to work in the bank’s obstetrician-gynecologist department because of his experience in the laboratory, public health and African American roots.
“As an African American, African American women usually have the highest rate of poor health when it comes to maternal and infant health,” Jourden said. “So that was a big thing for me — where can I help, and where can I help my community?”
Jourden said Norman has a “rising issue” of homelessness. He said the situation needs to be looked at with “compassion.”
“When I look at a person who doesn't have a home, I don't think of them any less than me,” Jourden said. “But, unfortunately, there are people who do think like that. So, that's part of a way that we can kind of help our city out with that issue.”
Jourden said homelessness is a “public health issue” in regard to mental health. He also said criminal action among the homeless population should be addressed with rehabilitation centers rather than incarceration in order to “restore their dignity.”
Jourden said the city council’s vote to cut $865,000 from police salaries and benefits last June was not executed the “right way.”
“If you want to talk about changing police work, they should have worked with the police,” Jourden said. “I discussed with the police and I’ve discussed with citizens that are still on the other side, and they didn't really communicate with each other. It was a lack of communication. It was a lack of teamwork.”
Jourden said he is “always for better policing” and said the Norman police have built an “inclusive community.” He said he does not think the city council’s decision was in the “right direction” of “positive change.”
“It's just not as quiet as Norman used to be,” Jourden said. “I think people are missing what Norman used to be.”
Jourden said he has mentors who were former city council members, including Ward 1’s Bob Thompson and Ward 3’s Hal Ezzell.
“I've got a lot of great insight from them,” Jourden said. “I plan to continue their great work (and) how they tried to keep our city safe.”
Jourden said working in Royal Pipes and Cohiba Lounge on Campus Corner keeps him from feeling “disconnected” from OU students as he speaks with them “all the time.” At OU, Jourden said he was a part of the American Mock World Health Organization and is still in contact with its members.
Jourden said he “fully supports” a mask mandate and believes the city should consider supplying masks to citizens.
“As someone who works in healthcare, I do believe in masks,” Jourden said. “I wear a mask everyday. I wore a mask every day before the pandemic occurred. So, I really do understand the beauty of wearing a mask and not getting sick.”
Jourden said his campaign decided not to receive or ask for endorsements, adding the city council is “nonpartisan.”
“I have one opponent that leans to the left and one opponent leans to the right,” Jourden said. “We decided to stick true to what city council is and to be nonpartisan. We did not take any money from any organizations, or groups of individuals with big playing power. We're grassroots.”
Jourden said his experiences in healthcare, running a bar and owning a financial investment group, Friends and Family Investment Group, makes him the best candidate for the Ward 7 seat.
“I’m fully for operating and helping change parts of the city without receiving any benefits, which is not usually what happens with politicians,” Jourden said. “They induce change, and then they receive something out of it. That's not what service is for me, and this is a service position. I fully want to help people without receiving anything from it.”
