Norman voters discuss priorities as former Vice President Joe Biden wins Cleveland County, Oklahoma

Although three presidential candidates visited Norman in the fall, only Bernie Sanders remains in the race — and he did not win Oklahoma in its Super Tuesday primary election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Oklahoma Democratic primary statewide and in Cleveland County, with more than a third of the votes both statewide and in Cleveland County when the Associated Press declared him the winner early Tuesday evening. Sanders was runner-up.
The Daily spoke with some voters at University Lutheran Church to get a sense for their preferences coming out of the polls on election night.
Norman voter Bob Kueni said at the polls Tuesday evening that he has voted for both parties in the past but is supporting President Donald Trump in this election.
“I kind of look at what their record is, as far as social issues, as far as business and economy, and look at both sides, and then make a decision,” Kueni said.
Kueni said he’s most concerned about the economy and the availability of housing across the nation.
“I still think the economy is very important,” Kueni said. “It’s very good, but there needs to be (an) increase in wages kind of across the board. Housing is a big issue — in Oklahoma, we’re not aware of that so much, but housing is a huge issue across the nation.”
Russian and psychology junior Mikayla Smith said at the polls she’s been both a Republican and a Democrat.
“Last election, I was a registered Republican, but I voted Democrat,” Smith said. “And so this election, I’m now a registered Democrat, and I will probably vote Democratic. I’m not a big Bernie supporter. ... (I’m) probably going to go with Joe Biden.”
Tyler Johnson, an OU political science professor specializing in American political behavior, said Trump will almost certainly be the Republican presidential nominee, and the only uncertainty, in some states, is if there will even be a Republican primary.
Carla Guevara, OU College Democrats president and political science and economics sophomore, said she spoke from personal beliefs, not on behalf of her organization. Guevara said she expects Sanders to win the popular vote, but winning the delegates’ votes will be more challenging.
“I don’t know why, but they have this weird sentiment against Bernie thinking he’s the worst,” Guevara said. “Elizabeth Warren could (also be) a good candidate.”
Johnson said it’s hard to say if choosing a more progressive Democratic nominee will hurt the party’s chances of winning the presidential election, but he said Sanders has a different strategy in his campaign than many moderate candidates.
“(Sanders’) is an argument of turnout — ‘I’m going to bring all these new voters to the polls, and that's what’s going to win it for me,’” Johnson said. “Whereas a lot of the more moderate candidates are saying, ‘The way I’m going to win is I'm going to reach out to independents and maybe some disaffected Republicans.’”
Guevara said she’s not concerned about how Sanders will fare, even with moderate voters.
“If you really look at his policies, they are literally people-based, they are literally made to help (the) majority of Americans in the United States,” Guevara said. “If you look at any other policy, it protects corporatism. It protects the damages of capitalism, and that’s something that I think our country needs to change.”
Johnson said political debates, like the most recent one in Charleston, South Carolina, usually only have short-term effects on voters’ opinions.
“We can look at a debate and see candidates able to raise large sums of money in 24, 48, 72 hours after a debate takes place, so we know that people are reacting to these things, but there’s always another debate,” Johnson said. “There’s always another event, there’s always another story taking place.”
Johnson said he thinks health care is one of the most important issues in this election cycle, and candidates will use it to try to win over nonvoters and independents. He said the economy has been heavily discussed by candidates, as well as the U.S. government’s interactions with China, Iran and North Korea.
Smith said she thinks the government should focus on reforming the economy before it can reform anything else.
“We should be focusing on ... trying to get our market back to where it was,” Smith said. “It’s also very important to focus on women’s rights as well as minority rights ... but we can’t have any of that if we don’t have a strong military and a strong economy.”
Johnson also said there’s always the possibility of new issues being incorporated into candidates’ platforms.
“Issues are going to spring up out of nowhere,” Johnson said. “There will be challenges for these candidates that they can’t anticipate, and they’ll be forced to react to brand-new things like that as well.”
