Norman support group raises awareness for Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma, Walk to End Epilepsy fundraiser

A Norman-based support group is helping people and families affected by epilepsy through outreach and support.
Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma’s Norman support group meets on the third Thursday of every month at Norman Regional Hospital.
Scott Mullins, co-leader of the support group, said the purpose of the meeting isn’t just to talk to one another, but also to get helpful advice and useful resources that the foundation provides.
“We’ll tell (meeting attendees) what the Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma does,” Mullins said. “For example, if someone runs out of medication, and they can’t afford it, sometimes we can close that gap.”
Mullins also said the foundation has a partnership with Century Martial Arts, which makes helmets to protect people from head injuries during a seizure. Through the foundation, Mullins said, people living with epilepsy can receive one of these helmets for free.
Mullins said his involvement with the organization started when he recognized a need for epilepsy awareness. He has been on the foundation's board since 2014.
“(Epilepsy is) a highly underfunded and misunderstood disease state,” Mullins said. “When you look at Alzheimer's or cancer, they really bring in a lot of money compared to epilepsy, and rightly so. But for whatever reason, epilepsy just does not. You can really make a big impact by just being involved with this organization because of that.”
According to the CDC, about 3.4 million people have active epilepsy. Active epilepsy is defined by having a history of a doctor-diagnosed seizure disorder, and either taking medication to control it or having at least one seizure in the past year, or both.
Mullins said it is important to understand how challenging it can be to live as a person with epilepsy. For some with epilepsy, everyday actions can trigger seizures.
“(Epilepsy) affects their ability to watch TV,” Mullins said. “If you've ever been watching TV and (in) a dark room, you really notice how much the picture flashes. That’s something that they have to be conscious of.”
Mullins also said people with epilepsy can lose their driver's licenses for having a seizure. Oklahoma law requires those who have lost their licenses to be seizure-free for six months, with exceptions, and get a doctor recommendation before licenses can be reinstated.
People with epilepsy also have to deal with the social ramifications of the disorder, Mullins said.
“People are afraid to tell others (about their epilepsy) because they'll be ostracized,” Mullins said. “There are some people who can go years without a seizure, and then there are other people that have as many as 100 seizures a day. So you can imagine how different their life is. It means being on Social Security Disability for the rest of their lives.”
Mullins said the Norman support group exists for these people to find much-needed resources, education and community.
The foundation hosts fundraisers every year to support its outreach efforts, Mullins said. The Walk to End Epilepsy is one of the group's larger fundraisers.
The walk will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Hafer Park in Oklahoma City. Those interested in raising money for epilepsy research or learning more about epilepsy are encouraged to participate.
To find out more about the Norman support group, visit its Facebook page. To learn more or sign up for the Walk to End Epilepsy, visit the foundation’s registration page.
