Norman’s Pioneer Library System awarded grant for innovation, community support

Norman’s Pioneer Library System (PLS) was selected as one of eight public libraries in the U.S. to receive an award for its community service and innovation.
According to a City of Norman press release, the Opie Award — presented by strategic planning and customer segmentation company OrangeBoy, Inc. — is a grant given out annually to clients for keeping OrangeBoy’s founding namesake of “innovation and community service” alive. This year, recipients were chosen by a separate board of library leaders based on applicant proposals with detailed, creative and diverse ideas on how to support their communities.
Kelly Sitzman, the director of communications and employee development for PLS, said the library system encompasses Cleveland, Pottawattomie and McLean County with 12 branches in 10 separate cities. PLS provides information systems with library resources for communities who don’t have access to a physical library within these counties. This award will allow funding for a project that revolves around these information systems.
“We're going to work with three schools that are in our information station areas, and there are three towns that PLS serves, and they have a lot of barriers,” Sitzman said “They have decreasing populations in their towns, high poverty rates and maybe they’re on a mandated school improvement plan. … We are working on a targeted campaign to market academic resources the library offers that are free and available to anybody with a library card.”
Sitzman said the funding will be used to partner with OrangeBoy by using a software provided by the company called Savannah to analyze and give feedback on the impact these resources are making to identify what is needed to fill in the gaps.
“We hope to see some kind of increase in overall academic achievement,” Sitzman said. “And then the classroom that has the most engagement, we're going to award a technology grant for primary (school). ... We hope to award an individual scholarship for the person who maintains a certain level of engagement. Some of those details haven't been hammered out quite yet, but we have some incentives there to stay engaged.”
According to the press release, the evaluation committee for this award was pleased by the application submitted by PLS.
“We are excited to support the library’s goal of increasing access to highly valuable learning tools for students in many of the rural areas served by the library with this year’s Opie Award and grant,” OrangeBoy founder Clark Swanson said “We look forward to the continued positive impact the Library will make in the community.”
According to the release, OrangeBoy had announced in October an increase in the award pool, which was originally $10,000, due to a large volume of applicants. The final award pool totaled over $22,500 for 2020’s recipients.
“Pioneer Library System is excited to be one of eight public libraries to have received the 2020 Opie Award, PLS Executive Director Lisa Wells said. “These funds will enable us to give special focus to some of our most rural school districts. We look forward to working with these communities and OrangeBoy to increase access to library resources and break down barriers to learning.”
