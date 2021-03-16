Norman residents express concerns over lack of accountability after 2-1 vote to dissolve county budget board

Several Norman citizens said they’re concerned about a lack of transparency after Cleveland County commissioners voted 2-1 to dissolve the county’s budget board in a Feb. 22 meeting.
According to a Norman Transcript article, decisions previously made by the budget board will now be made by District 1 commissioner Rod Cleveland, District 2 commissioner Darry Stacy and District 3 commissioner Harold Haralson, who are elected by district to four-year terms, as well as a three-person excise board.
Previously, the board consisted of eight elected officials — the three commissioners and County Assessor Douglas Warr, County Clerk Tammy Belinson, County Treasurer Jim Reynolds, County Sheriff Chris Amason and District Court Clerk Marilyn Williams. The board’s purpose was to vote on budgets and major financial decisions.
Stacy and Haralson voted to dissolve the budget board while Cleveland voted no, despite a Feb. 22 protest outside the Cleveland County Courthouse against the dissolution of the Cleveland County Budget Board.
The Norman Transcript article said budget boards were created in seven Oklahoma counties to create additional oversight after the Cleveland County commissioners scandal of 1981. More than 120 present or former county commissioners were charged or pleaded guilty to mostly income tax-related financial crimes in Oklahoma during that year, according to the Washington Post.
“After that scandal, there were a lot of changes made to the budget board, including county votes. It added a layer of transparency with more eyes on the budget, it (made) things better and more honest to the taxpayer all the way around,” Cleveland County Republican Party chairman Dave Spaulding said. “When you're working with numbers as large as Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, (they) need to be managed differently. You need more eyes on the money.”
OU economics professor Cynthia Rogers said the Cleveland County Budget Board resolution was “a surprise” to her. Although the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners’ meeting agenda, which was released Feb. 19, included a “resolution repealing the application of the County Budget Act” as an item of discussion, consideration and/or action, Rogers said she only learned of the vote potentially dissolving the budget board on social media due to the agenda’s vague wording.
“My biggest concern is that (it) is a big change. The (budget) board was put in place for accountability and transparency, because there have been problems at the county level,” Rogers said. “Now you only need two commissioners to approve the budget, which specifies how the money will be spent. If two of them agree on something that maybe the public as a whole doesn't, that could get approved.”
According to Rogers and Spaulding, the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners makes it difficult for citizens to engage in decision-making because it limits its public comment section to 10 minutes, with two minutes per person, and its meetings are scheduled for the middle of a workday.
Spaulding said he believes the public comment section of the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners should be longer since the (citizens) “should be heard regardless of how long meetings are.”
Rogers said “the only way that people can truly get engaged is to start paying attention, and pressure (the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners) for more public input meetings.”
Rogers also said the dissolution of the budget board might push more citizens to get involved civically.
“Maybe, unexpectedly, this is going to have a good effect,” Rogers said. “Concerned citizens are going to start very carefully watching what's happening because an eight-person board versus a three-person decision-making body (is) a different story.”
Stacy said in an interview with the Norman Transcript the decision to dissolve the board "eliminates duplication and increases transparency," as the county also has an excise board.
Stacy told the Transcript budget board meetings often had poor attendance, while excise board meetings had much better public attendance.
“It also gives us more oversight from an excise board because they play a little more of an oversight role in that budget," Stacy said to the Transcript. “I think that gives us more of a look from the outside and as well as more transparent and easier access to the public.”
The Daily made multiple attempts to contact Stacy and Haralson but received no response.
