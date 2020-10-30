You are the owner of this article.
Norman Regional Health System pilots food pharmacy program to help Oklahomans with food insecurity

foodpharmacy

Norman Regional Health Foundation members accepting funding for the Food Pharmacy program.

 Photo provided by the Norman Regional Health System media team

The Norman Regional Health System is piloting a Food Pharmacy program in partnership with the Norman Regional Health Foundation and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help Oklahomans facing food insecurity.

According to a Friday press release from the NRHF, the Food Pharmacy program addresses food insecurity and malnourishment for inpatient hospital patients by screening patients upon intake to determine if their living conditions involve food scarcity or malnourishment, and provides a one-week supply of food from the Food Pharmacy, nutrition education and food pantry locations upon patient discharge.

It also connects patients with recommendations and applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and community food pantry referrals, according to the release.

Erin Barnhart, the executive director of the Norman Regional Health Foundation, said in the release NRHF wants to help individuals and populations experiencing health hardships. 

“Our desire is to impact both individual and population health outcomes through addressing food insecurity among our patients that are acutely ill and vulnerable,” Barhhart said in the release.

NRHF received $5,000 from the Arvest Foundation to assist in launching the Food Pharmacy. The idea for the program came from Doug Cubberley, the authority board trustee at Norman Regional Hospital, according to the release. 

According to Feeding America Research Analytics, reducing food insecurity within Cleveland County by 3 percent would result in a 22 percent healthcare savings for the county.

Kristin O’Neal, the Transition of Care manager and a registered nurse at Norman Regional Hospital, also said it’s fulfilling to be able to help people in difficult circumstances in the release.

“It is so rewarding to be able to provide food even for just a short time during these challenging times,” O’Neal said in the release. “When patients are having to choose between critical medications or dinner for their families, the Food Pharmacy can truly be lifesaving.” 

