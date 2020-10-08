Norman Public Schools warns against "concerning" leave pattern due to request surge after potential COVID-19 exposure

Norman Public Schools sent a letter Sunday to employees of Irving Middle School that one teacher described as an accusation teachers were attempting to start a “sick-out” by applying for leave due to COVID-19 concerns.
Renee Jerden, a choir teacher and 17-year employee at Irving Middle School, said several of the school’s employees were notified of a positive COVID-19 case among their colleagues prior to Oct. 4. Due to the risks associated with attending school in-person without knowing if they carried the virus and lack of trust in the school’s contact tracing procedures, Jerden said several employees opted to file for a leave day.
“Nobody really felt safe going to school without first getting a negative test result. They just didn't feel like it was safe for their colleagues or their students,” Jerden said. “There was fear among the staff that contact tracing was inadequate — several of us have felt that we may not have been included in the contact tracing, even though we ourselves have done the math and know who we were around and for how long.”
In a letter to Irving employees Sunday, NPS Associate Superintendent Holly Nevels said administrators noticed a “concerning” pattern of entering leave that was in violation of “the contract/negotiated agreement.”
“It is clear this pattern began on or around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday. Within 30 minutes, 20 Irving faculty or staff entered a leave request in Frontline,” Nevels wrote. “This is significant, because it appears to be a work stoppage or force to remote learning.”
Jerden said Nevels may have assumed the leave entries were part of an organized strike due to previous rumors a similar action may take place.
“That seems to be the assumption that the district was making when they wrote the letter. I will say that, after the board meeting decision to put us all back to in-person traditional learning, there was quite a bit of upset among faculty and staff,” Jerden said. “And I think that, as a result, there were some rumors created about the possibility of a ‘sick-out.’ And because of these rumors, (NPS) automatically assumed that's what was happening.”
In the letter, Nevels wrote NPS administrators had determined “several — not all” of those who applied for leave did so because of legitimate concern of a possible COVID-19 exposure. Nevels went on to outline the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definition of a COVID-19 close contact who would need to quarantine — only those who are within six feet of an infected individual for more than 15 minutes.
Irving closed for online-only instruction Monday but reopened on Tuesday, according to the letter, with a warning that leave requests which “(falsify) leave documents, beginning Tuesday and beyond, will result in unpaid leave.”
“We understand the legitimate anxiety and fear that this pandemic is causing for all,” Nevels wrote in the letter. “We would much rather assist with these concerns immediately than provide negative employment consequences.”
Though Jerden said she felt NPS was in the wrong for assuming the teachers were attempting to start a strike, she added she is not optimistic for any acknowledgement from district administrators.
“This is year 17 that I've taught at Irving Middle School, and I'm not going to be holding my breath for an apology,” Jerden said. “I feel like district administration are continuing to show their lack of support and empathy for teachers' concerns. … Having said that, that's only from the district administration. Our site administrators are wonderful, they're rock stars, they have been dealt a horrible hand and they have horrible choices. They have been doing their very best to support us and give us what we need.”
In an email statement to The Daily on Oct. 6, an NPS spokesperson wrote the district allowed Monday’s online-learning as a chance for concerned teachers to get tested without taking their own leave time.
“Although Irving teachers were not identified as close contacts to the positive COVID-19 case identified at the school, we recognize that many had concerns, which is why we worked to alleviate their anxiety and transition to remote learning Monday so they could be tested for the virus,” the statement read.
