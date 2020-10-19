Norman Public Schools teachers present vote of no confidence in superintendent Nick Migliorino

The Professional Educators of Norman presented a vote of no confidence against Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino at the Monday evening Board of Education meeting.
The vote was offered to 664 faculty members with 480 faculty members voting. Of those 480 faculty members, 328 voted for having no confidence in Migliorino, according to PEN.
“(The vote) is basically just a symbolic gesture, he's not going to lose this job, it's just so that people publicly know that there's some unrest,” Cari Elledge, president of PEN, said in an interview with The OU Daily. “I hope that we will have a town hall and an open dialogue where all teachers have the opportunity to be able to be heard.”
Elledge said teachers have been vocal in their support of creating an open dialogue to talk about the school district’s leadership.
“I've been receiving lots of messages from teachers who've said, ‘Thank you that it finally got said’,” Elledge said. “These are sentiments that they've been saying since school started.”
After the vote of no confidence, PEN requested a town hall with NPS leadership to create a dialogue about the current situation in NPS regarding the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
Although Norman Public Schools began instruction virtually for the fall semester, in September, the district administration implemented its current plan to bring all students back fully in-person.
The call for a town hall comes after complaints of teachers not receiving enough PPE in classrooms, which prompted some NPS parents to start a donation drive and GoFundMe to provide more resources for teachers and other staff members.
The district also sent a statement to teachers due to many teachers at Irving Middle School taking leave due to COVID-19 concerns. One teacher said the statement seemed to accuse instructors of organizing a “sick-out” labor strike.
“I feel like district administration are continuing to show their lack of support and empathy for teachers' concerns,” Renee Jerden, a choir teacher and 17-year employee at Irving Middle School, said on Oct. 8. “Having said that, that's only from the district administration. Our site administrators are wonderful, they're rock stars, they have been dealt a horrible hand and they have horrible choices. They have been doing their very best to support us and give us what we need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.