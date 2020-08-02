Norman Public Schools pushes start date, will begin school virtually due to COVID-19

Norman Public Schools superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino announced in a parent update that the district will start school in a fully virtual format Aug. 24, a week after the district's original start date.
According to the update, online learning will continue until "there is a decline in COVID-19 cases over a period of time," at which point NPS will work with experts on a "safe pathway back to in-person instruction."
"Local epidemiologists and physicians have shared with us their concern with schools reopening and have recommended that we delay in-person instruction," Migliorino said in the statement. "We are in the midst of a public health pandemic and we must continue to listen to and follow guidance from the medical professionals who closely monitor state and local conditions during this pandemic."
This decision comes after parents organized a protest for the Aug. 3 NPS school board meeting, urging transparency and changes to the district's former back-to-school plan, which would have started in-person learning Aug. 17. The uptick in cases locally, combined with the varied severity COVID-19 can have, is why NPS is "ready to respond" when the situation changes, Migliorino said.
"We must be mindful of the impact this virus has not only on our children but also on the adults who serve them," Migliorino said. "Many of our teachers and staff members are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and we must continue considering the safety of both children and adults while we continue to focus our plans to safely resume in-person instruction."
According to the statement, NPS has worked for months to prepare for this scenario and provide a quality online curriculum, and the additional week of preparation will allow for further lesson plan finalization. Families who indicated through enrollment that they do not have a device at home will be provided one, and two new grants will allow the district to provide filtered internet hotspots as well.
Free meals for students in need and extracurricular activities will continue with safeguards in place. Students with special needs will be contacted directly by Special Services staff and/or their special education teachers, according to the statement.
"It is absolutely critical that we get students back in our buildings as soon as it is safe to do so, which is why we will continue working on our plans to phase in students and teachers safely into our schools," Migliorino said. "While this is certainly not how we wanted to start the school year, we must continue to listen to medical experts, err on the side of caution and do everything we can to protect our students, teachers, staff and community at large."
