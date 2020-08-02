Norman Public Schools parents urge changes to district back-to-school plan

Parents and students in the Norman Public Schools district plan to rally on Aug. 3 to demand transparency and change in the district’s plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday will mark two weeks until NPS students are expected to return to the classroom, but concerned parents who have helped organize the “Not Until it’s Safe!” community protest say they aren’t any more confident in how the district plans to keep teachers and students healthy than they were months ago.
“It’s a mixture of helplessness and anger and fear, frustration,” said Pixie Quigley, mother of two Norman High School students. “These are huge, life-changing decisions not just for parents, but for teachers — and a lot of teachers are parents.”
Protest organizers are asking supporters to “mask up and wear red” in the parking lots and sidewalks outside of the NPS administration building, but also encourage those uncomfortable with joining the thick of the protest to drive by and honk their horns outside the building.
The protest will take place during Monday’s NPS school board meeting, the agenda of which contains items relating to the purchase of infrared thermometers and PPE for use in schools. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Protesters will gather at 131 S. Flood, outside the NPS administration building. Masking and social distancing will be observed.
The protesters’ demands include delaying the start of the NPS school year to allow teachers more time to plan their courses and to start the semester with virtual learning. Quigley said a model being considered was the “first nine online” plan used in Oklahoma City Public Schools The full list of demands can be viewed on the Facebook event page.
Quigley said NPS was unclear throughout the summer regarding specific plans to safely return employees and students to the classroom this fall, offering only assurances that a procedure was in the works through its Back-To-School Task Force. Earlier this summer, Quigley said district parents and teachers were asked to fill out a survey expressing their comfort level with returning to class in-person this fall.
NPS officially announced their full back-to-school plans on July 14, Quigley said. The current procedures can be found on the NPS website.
“That was also the first time anything was announced to teachers, so they’ve gone all summer without knowing what’s going to happen to their jobs,” Quigley said. “The thing to note is that these (surveys) were sent months ago, long before the numbers started skyrocketing again. Using data from those surveys at this point is not going to accurately reflect what we want.”
According to the protest’s Facebook page, NPS has not changed their back-to-school plans despite Cleveland County’s increase in COVID-19 threat level from “low” to “moderate” on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website alert system.
While universal masking will be required in the district, Quigley said a full return to face-to-face instruction this fall would make proper social distancing difficult if not impossible in most NPS schools.
This year, back-to-school season has coincided with a marked uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide. Oklahoma saw 22,730 new cases in July as opposed to 7,251 in June, according to the OSDH executive order reports.
Helen Grant, whose daughter attends Norman North, said the NPS administration’s hesitance to change their back-to-school plan despite Cleveland County’s threat level has left her uncertain if she will return her child to Norman North at all this fall. She said she is concerned about stipulations in the plan that note if a qualified NPS teacher is not available for an online course, the NPS website states the district may “instead use teachers through Edgenuity or Odysseyware.”
“If the administration doesn't do Norman Public School teachers teaching Norman Public Schools curriculum, the other option would be to go back to Epic (Virtual Charter Schools) which is not really something that we want to do,” Grant said. “We've used Epic before. It's an option for us, but it's like the devil we know.”
According to the NPS website, courses run through Edgenuity and Odysseyware will still be monitored by NPS counselors and administrators.
Grant also lamented the situation teachers are being placed in under the current NPS plan. Under the current plan, some teachers will have both an in-person and online section to oversee, as students are given the option to choose between totally in-person courses, a blended course load or completely virtual instruction.
“I feel like teachers shouldn’t be put in this position, especially with what they get paid in the state and what health care costs,” Grant said. “Spending a month in the ICU is enough to bankrupt someone, so this is kind of a ridiculous proposition if you’re a teacher.”
While teachers with pre-existing medical conditions which put them at risk may apply to teach virtually, there are no equivalent options for teachers who live with an at-risk family member with similar conditions, Grant said.
On the NPS website’s back-to-school section on what teachers can do if they live with an at-risk family members, the site reads while district administrators “understand the impact of COVID-19 on entire families and the additional stress these difficult situations create,” they are unable to accommodate “every employee’s unique family circumstances with online teaching,” adding that their primary obligation is to accommodate employees with documented medical risks.
“It’s really incumbent upon parents and community members to be involved, because obviously (teachers) are worried about their jobs and we don't have to worry about that at all, we're not affiliated with the school,” Grant said. “As citizens who pay for this with our taxes, we should be demanding better and not accepting this wishy-washy non-plan that’s going to get people killed.”
Beth Wallis contributed to this report.
