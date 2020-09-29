Norman Public Schools parents launch campaign to provide PPE for instructors

The Norman Community Advocacy Team partnered with We Are Norman to launch a GoFundMe and supply drive to provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for Norman Public School teachers.
Pixie Quigley, founder of Norman Community Advocacy Team, is one of the parents that helped organize the fundraisers under a project called Learn Safe Norman.
“I started the Learn Safe Norman initiative when I saw the distress calls from teachers on social media,” Quigley said. According to her, teachers are not getting the equipment and supplies they were promised by the district, which began to transition back to full-time, in-person learning Sept. 28.
The GoFundMe campaign is focused on the most expensive items like desk shields and “portable air purifiers,” Quigley said.
The second fundraiser is a supply drive called PPE SOS, where people can drop off supplies like disposable masks, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, and more.
People interested in donating can drop off materials from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Commonspace Game Cafe or at STASH from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week. People also have the option of donating through Venmo or CashApp.
Elementary schools returned to school full-time Sept. 28. Middle schools plan to return full-time on Oct. 5 and high schools on Oct. 12.
According to Quigley, the fundraisers will stay open as long as they need to.
“If the district can’t take a hint and start doing what they said, it might become an ongoing project,” Quigley said. “It would be great if our superintendent even pitched in, he does make $200,000 a year.”
The Norman Community Advocacy GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000, with $950 raised so far. Quigley said if the supply drive exceeds expectations, the money donated through CashApp and Venmo will go towards the GoFundMe. If the GoFundMe exceeds expectations, the extra money for that will go towards getting desk shields for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.