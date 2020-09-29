You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Norman Public Schools parents launch campaign to provide PPE for instructors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Norman public schools logo (copy)

Logo for Norman Public Schools system.

 Image provided

The Norman Community Advocacy Team partnered with We Are Norman to launch a GoFundMe and supply drive to provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for Norman Public School teachers. 

Pixie Quigley, founder of Norman Community Advocacy Team, is one of the parents that helped organize the fundraisers under a project called Learn Safe Norman. 

“I started the Learn Safe Norman initiative when I saw the distress calls from teachers on social media,” Quigley said. According to her, teachers are not getting the equipment and supplies they were promised by the district, which began to transition back to full-time, in-person learning Sept. 28. 

The GoFundMe campaign is focused on the most expensive items like desk shields and “portable air purifiers,” Quigley said. 

The second fundraiser is a supply drive called PPE SOS, where people can drop off supplies like disposable masks, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, and more. 

People interested in donating can drop off materials from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Commonspace Game Cafe or at STASH from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week. People also have the option of donating through Venmo or CashApp. 

Elementary schools returned to school full-time Sept. 28. Middle schools plan to return full-time on Oct. 5 and high schools on Oct. 12. 

According to Quigley, the fundraisers will stay open as long as they need to. 

“If the district can’t take a hint and start doing what they said, it might become an ongoing project,” Quigley said. “It would be great if our superintendent even pitched in, he does make $200,000 a year.” 

The Norman Community Advocacy GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000, with $950 raised so far. Quigley said if the supply drive exceeds expectations, the money donated through CashApp and Venmo will go towards the GoFundMe. If the GoFundMe exceeds expectations, the extra money for that will go towards getting desk shields for students.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments