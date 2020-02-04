Norman Public Schools cancels classes for Wednesday; winter weather advisory in effect for over 24 hours

Norman Public Schools canceled classes for Wednesday due to anticipated severe winter weather.
The National Weather Service declared a winter weather warning for Norman for the first time in three years, according to an email sent from OU’s meteorologist Tuesday.
A large part of Oklahoma will be impacted by a winter storm over the next 24-30 hours. Higher impacts are expected in the pink shaded area where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. Be careful and check for updates. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/4kWcJH9EHh— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 4, 2020
The warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
