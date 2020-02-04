You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Norman Public Schools cancels classes for Wednesday; winter weather advisory in effect for over 24 hours

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Shorts in snow

A student wears shorts and a coat during a snowy day Nov. 12, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Norman Public Schools canceled classes for Wednesday due to anticipated severe winter weather.

The National Weather Service declared a winter weather warning for Norman for the first time in three years, according to an email sent from OU’s meteorologist Tuesday.

The warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments