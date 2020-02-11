Norman political action group to host speaker on domestic violence in Oklahoma

A Norman grassroots organization will host a speaker this week on domestic violence in Oklahoma, according to a press release.
Women in Action for All of Norman invited speaker Candida A. Manion, executive director of Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, to speak.
Manion will speak at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Norman, according to the release. The event is free and open to the public.
Judith Coker, a member of the Women in Action for All’s domestic violence committee, said in the release the issue is complex and affects many Oklahoma families.
“This issue is a natural for our women’s group,” Coker said in the release. “We know that women are the victims in 85 percent of domestic violence homicides.”
Manion has served as the executive director of the coalition since 2014. Her experience includes public health management, advocacy and developing coalitions.
According to the release, the Oklahoma legislature considered bills last session to address domestic violence, but few passed.
Coker said in the release the best way for Oklahoma to address domestic violence is to learn from multidisciplinary approaches by other states.
“Solving this problem will require more than law enforcement and more than women’s shelters,” Coker said in the release. “It will take that, and more. We look forward to hearing Ms. Manion's assessment of the current situation in Oklahoma."
