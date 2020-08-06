Norman Police investigating Unite Norman co-founder, teenagers' confrontation

The Norman Police Department announced Thursday it has concluded an investigation following a confrontation involving a Unite Norman co-founder and a group of teenagers.
A Facebook video shared Tuesday by Emma Lancaster, a family member of one of the teenagers involved, showed Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam arguing with the teenagers, whose car was stopped near a Unite Norman petitioning location.
The NPD Twitter account responded to several tweets throughout the day stating that “the incident is under investigation,” adding that officers responded to the scene and took a report. According to the tweets, no action was taken on-site as neither party wished to file charges and sign dockets.
The incident is under investigation. No further action was taken at the scene due to the involved parties not wishing to file charges & sign dockets. We will complete the investigation & present it to the District Attorney's Office who makes the decision on charges.— Norman Police (@normanokpd) August 6, 2020
According to a statement released on the Unite Norman Facebook group, the teens ran over Moghadam’s foot during the confrontation. This is not clear in the video, and the Facebook user who shared the video wrote in the video’s caption that this was “an outright lie," adding that the teenagers were playing a song the Unite Norman members “didn’t like” after picking up a to-go order from a nearby restaurant.
The statement from Unite Norman read that Unite Norman members thought the teens were there to “run people over” after the driver allegedly circled the event several times.
Neither Moghadam nor Lancaster responded to requests for further comment on the incident.
The video begins showing Moghadam and the teens speaking over one another. When the driver says they are “going to roll up the window and drive away,” Moghadam responds “go ahead” while holding a brick, before moving behind the car. When the car begins driving away, Moghadam is seen throwing the brick toward it.
According to an NPD press release issued at 6 p.m. Thursday, the teen driving the vehicle stated in his report that he "started playing explicit music and making rude gestures in an attempt to antagonize those in the area."
Moghadam "provided the officer with a similar report," according to the release, and stated his foot was ran over after he placed a brick behind the vehicle's back tire.
The release states that since all parties have declined to pursue charges, the investigation has been closed "at the request of the involved parties."
Editor's Note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 to include updated information from the Norman Police Department
