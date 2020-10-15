Norman police investigating Boyd Street shooting

The Norman Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Boyd Street early Thursday morning, according to an NPD press release.
According to the release, officers responded to the 1000 block of West Boyd Street at 2:11 a.m. Oct. 15. During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim of the shooting was at home when he heard the suspect "rummaging through his vehicle parked in his driveway."
The victim exited his home with a handgun and confronted the suspect, identified in the release as "a 17-year-old male." The suspect, who was also armed with a handgun, fled while the victim pursued him, according to the release.
The victim chased the suspect to the intersection of Boyd Street and Merrywood Lane, according to the release, where the suspect fired at the victim. The victim returned fire after he was shot, but was transported to an area hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries and was later released.
The suspect was later located in Lions Park with a gunshot wound, according to the release, and was then transported to medical care. After being released, the suspect was taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center facing charges of second degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
