Norman Police Department to host monthly meet-and-greet with community members

The Norman Police Department will host a meet-and-greet event this month for the public to engage with its officers and learn more about the department.
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at El Huevo Mexi-Diner on Sept. 24, according to an NPD press release.
The event is intended to allow the public to meet police officers in a casual setting, according to the release, “breaking down barriers and providing an opportunity for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.”
“The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations,” the NPD release reads. “Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.”
According to the release, the event is held monthly, allowing residents who cannot attend this month’s event future opportunities to meet with NPD officers.
