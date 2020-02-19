You are the owner of this article.
Norman Police Department identify victim of shooting; two suspects in custody

Norman PD (copy)

A Norman police car Aug. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Norman Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting on Feb. 12.

Walker Pitchlynn, 20, had been transported to a local hospital in critical condition on Wednesday and was pronounced dead on Feb. 13 due to multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the police department. 

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive and two suspects, 18-year-olds Ivan Myers and Chloe Moseley, were arrested near the scene, according to the release.

Myers and Moseley are being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to the release. The shooting remains under investigation.

