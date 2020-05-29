You are the owner of this article.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster condemns the actions of Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's killing

NPD (copy) (copy)

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department March 31, 2018. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

Norman Police Department Chief Kevin Foster condemned the actions of Minneapolis police officers that resulted in the May 25 death of George Floyd in a Friday statement. 

Floyd was killed in a violent police encounter in Minneapolis that occurred when a Minneapolis grocery store employee called the police on him after Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. 

Foster said in the statement that the incident is “both sickening and disturbing,” adding that the actions of the police officers involved are “not consistent with the Norman Police Department’s values (—) specifically a shared respect for individual rights and human dignity.” 

Norman police officers receive annual training addressing the proper use of force, de-escalation and critical decision-making, Foster said in the statement, but he’s committed to the “continual review” of the department’s training methods and curriculums. He said officers also receive basic academy training, continued education in Racial Intelligence Training and Education and other areas, and trainings relating to cultural sensitivity, implicit bias, bias-based calls for service response, and ethical policing.

On May 27, the Norman Police Department concluded an internal investigation sparked by one police officer’s racial insensitivity. 

The Norman Police Department began an internal investigation of police officer Jacob McDonough after he responded to a May 5 department email about facial masks with screenshots of racist imagery from Django Unchained. According to a timeline in a Norman Citizens Advisory Board statement, McDonough sent the screenshots 3:56 p.m. May 5, McDonough issued a department-wide apology email at 4:20 p.m. that day, and Foster sent the department’s internal affairs department a request for an internal investigation at 4:33 p.m. that day. 

The board said in the statement it felt the Norman Police Department had addressed the issue in accordance with its policies and in less time than required.  

After the investigation, the police department concluded McDonough had violated department policy, and discipline was determined accordingly. 

Foster said in his Friday afternoon statement that the Norman Police Department continues to uphold its commitment to transparency by using body cameras and releasing information like an officer’s use of force during an encounter, complaint information and other data in its Open Data Portal. 

“I encourage open dialogue with community members and partners as we aim to work together on furthering joint problem solving, accountability, enhanced understanding, and innovation in our policing efforts,” Foster said in the statement. “Police officers are charged with protection of life in a manner that is legal, ethical, empathetic and fair. I commit to continuing proactive engagement with our community to maintain and strengthen trust while also establishing a clear understanding that such actions are unacceptable.”

