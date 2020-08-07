You are the owner of this article.
Norman Police arrest suspect in connection with Campus Corner shooting, victim in stable condition

Norman PD

A Norman Police car blocking traffic on Campus Corner near a car fire Aug. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Norman Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday night on Asp Avenue. 

One victim, an adult male, is in the hospital and in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Per a press release from the NPD, 20-year-old Charles Cotton was arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center Friday morning on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

An OU Alert at 11:32 p.m. Thursday announced that police responded to a shooting incident and were looking for an armed suspect. 

Four suspects were taken into questioning, all but Cotton were released.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

