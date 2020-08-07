Norman Police arrest suspect in connection with Campus Corner shooting, victim in stable condition

The Norman Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday night on Asp Avenue.
One victim, an adult male, is in the hospital and in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Per a press release from the NPD, 20-year-old Charles Cotton was arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center Friday morning on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
An OU Alert at 11:32 p.m. Thursday announced that police responded to a shooting incident and were looking for an armed suspect.
Four suspects were taken into questioning, all but Cotton were released.
