Norman police arrest man in conjunction with 4 armed robberies

Norman police arrested a man early Sunday morning in connection with multiple armed robberies.
According to a Norman Police Department press release, officers responded to an armed robbery report at a convenience store in the 1300 block of East Lindsey Street at approximately 1:57 a.m. Sunday, and a second at a convenience store in the 2300 block of West Lindsey Street at approximately 2:44 a.m. Both clerks described a white male with a revolver demanding money from the register before leaving in a four-door maroon sedan.
Officers found a car matching the description near 24th Avenue and Main Street and initiated a traffic stop. The officers concluded that the driver, 29-year-old Zachary Michael Hughes, matched the suspect description and took him into custody. A revolver was also found inside Hughes’ car.
Following the arrest, officers connected Hughes to the armed robberies of an East Constitution Street business Jan. 15 and a West Main Street convenience store Jan. 16.
Hughes has been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four counts of robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
