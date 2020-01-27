You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Norman police arrest man in conjunction with 4 armed robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Norman PD (copy)

A Norman police car Aug. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Norman police arrested a man early Sunday morning in connection with multiple armed robberies. 

According to a Norman Police Department press release, officers responded to an armed robbery report at a convenience store in the 1300 block of East Lindsey Street at approximately 1:57 a.m. Sunday, and a second at a convenience store in the 2300 block of West Lindsey Street at approximately 2:44 a.m. Both clerks described a white male with a revolver demanding money from the register before leaving in a four-door maroon sedan.

Officers found a car matching the description near 24th Avenue and Main Street and initiated a traffic stop. The officers concluded that the driver, 29-year-old Zachary Michael Hughes, matched the suspect description and took him into custody. A revolver was also found inside Hughes’ car.

Following the arrest, officers connected Hughes to the armed robberies of an East Constitution Street business Jan. 15 and a West Main Street convenience store Jan. 16.

Hughes has been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four counts of robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Tags

Jana Allen is a journalism junior and the Daily's enterprise reporter. She was formerly a news reporter, and held several editor positions on the news desk before transitioning to enterprise.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments