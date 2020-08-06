You are the owner of this article.
Norman Police apprehends suspects in connection to reports of shooting near campus

A Norman Police car blocking traffic on Campus Corner near a car fire Aug. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Norman Police Department has suspects in custody in connection to a reported shooting near Campus Corner, according to Thursday's 11:59 p.m. OU Alert.

An OU Alert was sent out at 11:32 p.m. that the NPD was searching for an armed suspect in connection to the incident, with the community advised to avoid the area.

According to Norman PD public information officer Sarah Jensen, police were responding to a report of a shooting near the area of Asp Avenue and Boyd Street.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

