Norman Police apprehends suspects in connection to reports of shooting near campus

The Norman Police Department has suspects in custody in connection to a reported shooting near Campus Corner, according to Thursday's 11:59 p.m. OU Alert.
An OU Alert was sent out at 11:32 p.m. that the NPD was searching for an armed suspect in connection to the incident, with the community advised to avoid the area.
According to Norman PD public information officer Sarah Jensen, police were responding to a report of a shooting near the area of Asp Avenue and Boyd Street.
This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
