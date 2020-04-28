Norman passes halfway mark for 2020 census completion

More than half of Norman’s residents have filled out the census so far, with a response rate of 56.8 percent, according to a press release.
Norman’s response rate is higher than Oklahoma’s statewide average of 48.1 percent and the national average of 53.4 percent. The response rate is a percentage of households that were mailed census information and have self-responded. In 2010, Oklahoma’s final self-response rate, before census workers visited households that had not responded, was 62.3 percent.
It is estimated that, for each person not counted, a city loses $1,675 in federal funding per year, according to the release.
“It’s more important now than ever, because the census funds things like hospitals, schools and health clinics,” Clark said in the release. “We can positively shape Norman’s future by participating today.”
On March 17, Clark challenged Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce to #CensusBedlam. The mayor of the city with the highest response rate by April 30 will choose a hat for the losing mayor to wear at an upcoming City Council meeting. Stillwater’s response rate is at 50.4 percent.
“Thank you to those that have already responded,” Clark said in the release. “You’ve done your civic duty, helped our community receive more federal funding over the next decade and ensured I don’t have to wear America’s brightest orange! Please continue to encourage your colleagues, family and friends to self-respond.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.