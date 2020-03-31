Norman, OU community leaders urge students to complete 2020 census

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many OU students to leave their Norman residences, OU and Norman community members still urge OU students to fill out the 2020 census using their Norman addresses.
College students are considered a hard-to-count population, according to the American Library Association. Accurately counting college students can be difficult because parents or guardians will count them in their home rather than the student being counted where they live during the school year, said Norman Mayor Breea Clark.
Households started receiving official Census Bureau mail on March 12, and Census Day is recognized nationally on April 1. Census-takers will go to homes that haven’t responded until August 14, 2020, to make sure everyone has responded. While the census can be filled out by paper form in the mail or over the phone, this is the first year it is available online.
Clark said she hopes the online option will make it easier for younger generations, especially college students, to fill out the census. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, college students are to be counted “where they live and sleep most of the time,” and this is still the case even if they are elsewhere due to the pandemic.
For every person not counted in Norman’s census, there is a loss of over $1,600 in federal funding per year, Clark said.
“This number is quite sobering ... $1,600 per person per year in potential federal funding that can go toward education, health care, infrastructure, public transportation,” Clark said. “We need to make sure we're capitalizing on capturing every single bit of federal funding that we possibly can.”
Clark said counting OU students in Norman is important because while Norman may be only a temporary home, students are here for about four years and benefit from the goods and services to which federal funding contributes.
“Many of our students are still registered to vote at their permanent address, but the census is different,” Clark said. “And it's different because ... the majority of the year they're using Norman resources, driving on Norman streets and benefiting from other services that the city of Norman provides.”
Students living on campus should be automatically counted through the U.S. Census Bureau’s Group Quarters Operation, but those living off-campus must fill out the census themselves.
One way communities across the country can educate their residents and promote the census is by forming Complete Count Committees. A CCC is a group of community leaders from different areas that develop a census awareness campaign using their knowledge of the local community to best encourage a response.
Former Norman Mayor Lynne Miller chairs the Norman CCC, which started last spring, and OU’s SGA adviser George Ahmadi chairs the OU CCC, or “OU Counts.”
Ahmadi said closures due to the spread of the coronavirus mean many in-person awareness events the organization had planned will not happen, but the OU Counts team is still working to bring information about the census to every OU student.
Lauren Schueler, a member of OU Counts, said another important reason OU students need to fill out the census in Norman is because census data is used by companies to decide where they will place their businesses.
“For college graduates, that's something that's really important,” said Schueler, who is also director of N.E.W. Leadership and civic engagement at OU's Carl Albert Center. “And as someone who lives here, I would like to retain students and their intellectual knowledge and skills when they graduate. Being able to provide infrastructure and jobs in lots of different areas is, I think, really important.”
Ahmadi said he believes the effort OU Counts is putting forth on census education for students is something the university hasn’t seen before. One possible reason is how poorly Oklahoma’s response rate was in the 2010 Census, with only 62.3 percent of households self-responding, according to a map by Hard To Count 2020.
The self-response rate indicates the percentage of households that mailed their census forms back on their own. The remaining households can be reached in person by census-takers, but they are at a higher risk of being missed or counted incorrectly, according to the Hard To Count 2020 website.
Cleveland and Oklahoma counties had the highest self-response rates, with 68 to 74 percent responding, according to the map.
The Urban Institute, assessing populations at high risk of being miscounted, estimates that Oklahoma could be undercounted by 37,600 people in the 2020 census. With the average of losing $1,600 per person per year, Oklahoma would be missing out on well over $600 million in federal dollars.
“We really missed the mark in 2010. ... I think that was one of the reasons why it was a big push (to count OU students),” Ahmadi said.
Miller said the estimated low response in 2010 was one of the driving factors for her and the Norman CCC to make sure Oklahoma does better in 2020. One of the ways a better response rate can be accomplished is through more effectively reaching undercounted populations, Miller said.
Besides college students, historically undercounted populations include children under 5, minority groups and undocumented immigrants, Miller said.
Miller said some parents aren’t aware that they need to count young children. But every single person living in a household, no matter their age, should be counted, she said.
For some minorities and especially undocumented residents of this country, Miller said many fear the information they fill out won’t be private. But Miller said the information is only used to count people living in Norman and other localities.
“I think the important thing to tell people is that that information ... it's very restricted, it can’t be given out to anybody else. It can only be used for those governmental functions,” Miller said. “(Immigration and Customs Enforcement) isn’t going to come after you because you filled this out. They're not going to get any of this personal information.”
Along with federal funding, business and job infrastructure, Miller said one of the most important things census data is used for is redistricting in Congress, which is why the census originally started in the U.S.
Miller said she hopes everyone — OU students, full-time Norman residents, young and old, citizens and non-citizens — realizes the importance of filling out the 2020 census.
“I just think that this is exciting that we're getting a chance to do this, and we only get to do it once every 10 years,” Miller said. “It means a lot to our community, and I hope everybody is on board and makes every effort to get the census information filled out.”
