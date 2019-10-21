Norman, Oklahoma City area gains access to 911 texting in emergencies

People in the Norman area can now text 911 to receive emergency services, in addition to calling.
The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments implemented this service in multiple cities around the Oklahoma City area, including Norman, according to a press release.
To request emergency service, people are asked to text 911 with the location of their emergency, though calling is preferred if possible, said Lt. Justin Wishon of the Norman Police Department.
“We understand people with disabilities with hearing or any other incapabilities, or if they’re in a situation where they can’t make themselves known by talking on the phone or something like that, then obviously texting would be the best way to do it,” Wishon said. “But if you can call, then call, because it’s more efficient for us to get the information needed to push out whatever services it is that you need.”
Wishon said this system was implemented to make 911 emergency services more widely available.
“It’s catching up with the times,” Wishon said. “Texting is a significant form of communication now, and some people are more comfortable with that than actually talking on the phone ... Since (the technology) is available, we’re going to take part in that and be able to assist our citizens however we can.”
