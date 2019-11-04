You are the owner of this article.
Norman nonprofit sponsors event to engage community, police department in conversation

NPD

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department March 31. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

The Xenia Institute for Social Justice will sponsor a discussion with the Norman Police Department, according to a NPD press release.

According to the release, the Xenia Institute for Social Justice will sponsor the sixth event in the series titled “Voices for Norman: The Community and the Police in Conversation” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Norman Public Schools administration building on 131 S. Flood Ave. The event is open to all Norman residents.

The nonprofit Xenia Institute for Social Justice provides opportunities for groups of people to engage in discourse that motivates further responses, according to the release.

“The (Xenia Institute for Social Justice) series began as conversations between the community and the police after a number of widely publicized and tragic incidents between citizens and police in other cities,” the Rev. David Spain, president of the Xenia Institute for Social Justice, said in the release. 

The goal of the discussion is to promote department transparency, community involvement, trust and accessibility, according to the release. NPD plans on using information gained during the event as an “additional guiding tool” for the development of the department’s 2020 strategic plan. 

“As we continue to plan for the future, we need, and truly desire, input from members of the community about what we are doing well and where we should improve,” Chief Kevin Foster said in the release. 

