Norman nonprofit sponsors event to engage community, police department in conversation

The Xenia Institute for Social Justice will sponsor a discussion with the Norman Police Department, according to a NPD press release.
According to the release, the Xenia Institute for Social Justice will sponsor the sixth event in the series titled “Voices for Norman: The Community and the Police in Conversation” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Norman Public Schools administration building on 131 S. Flood Ave. The event is open to all Norman residents.
The nonprofit Xenia Institute for Social Justice provides opportunities for groups of people to engage in discourse that motivates further responses, according to the release.
“The (Xenia Institute for Social Justice) series began as conversations between the community and the police after a number of widely publicized and tragic incidents between citizens and police in other cities,” the Rev. David Spain, president of the Xenia Institute for Social Justice, said in the release.
The goal of the discussion is to promote department transparency, community involvement, trust and accessibility, according to the release. NPD plans on using information gained during the event as an “additional guiding tool” for the development of the department’s 2020 strategic plan.
“As we continue to plan for the future, we need, and truly desire, input from members of the community about what we are doing well and where we should improve,” Chief Kevin Foster said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.