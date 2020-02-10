Norman mayor to host event aimed at empowering middle school girls

Mayor Breea Clark will host a girls empowerment event for 8th graders beginning at City Hall and concluding at the Norman Central Library.
The March 8 event will include a keynote speech from Sherri Coale, the OU women’s basketball head coach, and will feature panelists Jayci Jacks, Norman firefighter; Geri Wellborn, water treatment plant manager; and Brenda Hall, city clerk.
According to the release, the speakers will focus on financial responsibility, physical wellness and building a personal brand. The overall goal of the event is to prepare the students for the challenges that coincide with going into high school and young womanhood.
“A program like this would have helped me immensely when I was in the 8th grade, and I'm grateful for the support of our community partners that helped to make this event possible," Clark said in the release.
The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. It is free for participants with lunch, dinner and a t-shirt provided. Interested parties can register online.
The event marks an important milestone, Clark said in the release.
“It is also worth noting that 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of women having the constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, which makes this a fitting year to host this event,” Clark said in the release.
According to the release, Clark will try to host an event similar for 8th grade boys in the fall.
