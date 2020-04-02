Norman mayor instigates Bedlam challenge for 2020 census

Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued a Bedlam challenge to the mayor of Stillwater over the 2020 census.
Clark challenged Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce in a YouTube video on March 31 to see which city could get a higher amount of census responses. According to a press release by the Gooden Group, a business consultant firm headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, the response rate was 37.9% as of early April 1.
The mayor of the losing city must wear a hat of the winning mayor’s choice at their next city council meeting.
“We each have the honor of having a major state university within our borders,” Clark said in the video. “We’ve also got the rich tradition of Bedlam that I am invoking today.”
Census Day was April 1st but it is not a deadline, and for most people, the census can be completed anytime before July 31st. The census is for the U.S. Census Bureau to determine who is counted and where they are counted.
Norman residents can complete the census on the phone, by mail or online here.
“The census is a population count that happens every ten years, and census data determines federal funding for so many important things for Norman,” Clark said, “from roads and bridges, to school lunch programs, to medical and wellness services in our community.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, college students are to be counted where they live and sleep most of the time.
“It benefits our community and really all of Norman if students are counted,” said Annahlyse Meyer, City of Norman chief communications officer. “Students are one of the most undercounted groups.”
Meyer said that the census determines how much federal funding a city or state gets for the next ten years.
“Any person that is or is not counted represents about $1,675 in local federal funding per person, per year, for the next 10 years.” Meyer said. “It also is how the federal government determines (each) states' representation in the House of Representatives.”
Earlier this week, Clark explained it is crucial that those living here and using Norman services should be counted here.
“So please,” Clark said in the video, “take ten minutes this week and complete the census for your household.”
