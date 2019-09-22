Norman Mayor Breea Clark works to further city's diversity, inclusion efforts

Norman Mayor Breea Clark is working with the city of Norman and OU to enhance diversity and inclusion efforts in the community.
Clark said she is planning more inclusive Norman events and working to create a program to inform residents about diversity and inclusion issues, such as a speaker panel to continue community conversations. She said she also wants to coordinate with the university to create a safer and more accepting environment.
“You get this global experience in Norman, Oklahoma, that you can’t get elsewhere just because of who all is here,” Clark said. “Our motto is ‘Building an inclusive community,’ and we have the diversity, but we need to not only appreciate it but celebrate it.”
Clark aims to not only take action against racial and religious exclusion, but also address the needs of people in the LGBTQ community. On Aug. 27, Norman became the first city in Oklahoma to pass comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ residents.
Clark said she is also in the process of creating a training program for Norman residents similar to OU’s LGBTQ Ally training. The training would cover basic information about the communities that face discrimination, Clark said, as well as appropriate terminology for people in communities discriminated against, active bystander training and a list of resources for anyone in need of help.
Similar to OU's LGBTQ Ally training, each participant would receive something with a logo that represents the individual has been trained to help with discrimination incidents.
Another area of diversity and inclusion that Clark is working toward is acknowledging the presence of Native American people within Norman’s past and present. Land acknowledgments — recognition that the land in Cleveland County originally belonged to Native Americans — is something else Clark and the city council are considering.
“A councilmember — no longer on council — who’s Cherokee asked if we would consider doing (land acknowledgments),” Clark said. “I want to do legal research on what that looks like, but I know the tribal liaison for OU is working on a statement. It’s worthy of exploration because it’s a huge piece of who we are as Oklahoma.”
Clark said the city will continue to find ways to address the issue of diversity and inclusion.
“I really think our motto resonates with what we want to be,” Clark said. “It’s not, ‘Done — built an inclusive community.’ It’s building an inclusive community one step at a time. It’s all about changing the mindset. We are who we are, we love our diversity. I love that we’re Norman, Oklahoma. I have no problem being a trailblazer — we always have been and always will be.”
Clark was inaugurated as mayor July 2, and she originally moved to Norman in 2005 to study law at OU. She began working in the Office of the Provost in 2007 as an assistant, and she moved from the Office of Academic Integrity to the JCPenney Leadership Center in April 2018, having worked at the university for nearly 12 years while practicing law on the side.
In the JCPenney Leadership Center, Clark has had some “amazing accomplishments,” said Wayne Thomas, interim dean of the Michael F. Price College of Business.
“(Clark) is doing wonderfully and showing herself to be a true leader,” Thomas said.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz has said diversity and inclusion is a top priority for his administration. Clark said she is looking forward to working with Harroz to tackle these issues, and she recently met with Jane Irungu, interim vice president of OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, to discuss how the city of Norman can do more to implement inclusion in the community after the racist events that occurred last semester.
“Mayor Clark is a champion and ally for diversity and inclusion,” Irungu said in an email. “The collaboration between the ‘town and gown’ (a reference to the city and the university) should be ongoing, and we shall continue to find areas of mutual interest, such as the Beloved Community Speaker Series that Mayor Clark started last year. I think she understands that diversity and inclusion is important for our city.”
The Beloved Community Speaker Series is an inclusion effort featuring speakers from a range of backgrounds to continue the conversation about diversity and inclusion. Clark said while the group is meeting to discuss future events, none are scheduled at this time.
The series was created by Clark, Irungu, Norman Public Schools, Pioneer Library Systems, City of Norman Human Rights Commission, OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Xenia Institute for Social Justice.
“We’re stronger together. We can waste our energy and resources fighting each other, or we can find a way to work together and be smarter with collaboration,” Clark said.
Last spring’s racist incident impacted both OU specifically and the broader Norman community, but after the anti-Semitic graffiti incident in April, Clark held a community rally featuring several speakers from a diverse range of faiths and religious beliefs.
Clark said she and the city have made other efforts to better approach inclusivity. For example, the “Mummy and Son Masquerade Ball” was renamed to the “Moonlight Masquerade Family Dance” in 2018 to account for different types of families or same-sex couples.
“We have to be mindful that we’re different. Not everyone thinks the same, not everyone believes the same, not everyone loves the same,” Clark said.
