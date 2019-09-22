You are the owner of this article.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark welcomes Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at rally

Breea and Bernie

Norman Mayor Breea Clark and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT). 

 photos by Kathryn Stacy/The Daily and Julia Harth/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark welcomed Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at his campaign rally Sunday.

Norman has also had visits from two other presidential candidates in the past few weeks -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke. Clark recently attended the Democratic presidential debate to recruit more candidates to visit Norman.

"I want to make sure that you feel welcome in the most inclusive city in the state of Oklahoma," Clark said. "It is my honor to welcome Senator Bernie Sanders."

