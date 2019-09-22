Norman Mayor Breea Clark welcomes Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at rally

Norman Mayor Breea Clark welcomed Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at his campaign rally Sunday.
You ready, Norman? #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/OpibYOZPwC— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) September 22, 2019
Norman has also had visits from two other presidential candidates in the past few weeks -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke. Clark recently attended the Democratic presidential debate to recruit more candidates to visit Norman.
All presidential candidates are welcome in Norman, because they need to meet the passionate citizens that live in our city. Tonight I personally invited @AndrewYang, fellow mayor @PeteForAmerica, and Norman's own @ewarren. Norman residents are ready to engage! #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/xamgx0KlLH— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) September 13, 2019
"I want to make sure that you feel welcome in the most inclusive city in the state of Oklahoma," Clark said. "It is my honor to welcome Senator Bernie Sanders."
