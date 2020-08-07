You are the owner of this article.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark speaks on witnessing Campus Corner shooting, praises Norman Police for fast response

Breea Clark

Norman Mayor Breea Clark reads a proclamation at the George Floyd candlelight memorial on June 11. The proclamation announces the celebration of the Juneteenth holiday in Norman.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In a Twitter thread Friday morning, Norman Mayor Breea Clark talked about her experience witnessing a shooting on Campus Corner Thursday while observing how students were responding to Norman's mask ordinance.

According to the thread, Clark saw the shooting outside of a packed Logie's.

An OU Alert was sent out at 11:32 p.m. Thursday saying that the NPD was searching for an armed suspect after there was a shooting incident near campus, on Boyd and Asp. At 11:59 p.m. OU Alert announced suspects were in custody.

According to Clark's tweet, one victim was hurt in the shooting.

