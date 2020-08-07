Norman Mayor Breea Clark speaks on witnessing Campus Corner shooting, praises Norman Police for fast response

In a Twitter thread Friday morning, Norman Mayor Breea Clark talked about her experience witnessing a shooting on Campus Corner Thursday while observing how students were responding to Norman's mask ordinance.
According to the thread, Clark saw the shooting outside of a packed Logie's.
As I was leaving, I witnessed the shooting in front of Logie’s. Like I would hope all residents who witness a crime would do, I stayed to make a statement to NPD. I was very impressed at how quickly they responded & with their professionalism (and masks!). 2/— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) August 7, 2020
An OU Alert was sent out at 11:32 p.m. Thursday saying that the NPD was searching for an armed suspect after there was a shooting incident near campus, on Boyd and Asp. At 11:59 p.m. OU Alert announced suspects were in custody.
According to Clark's tweet, one victim was hurt in the shooting.
My thoughts are with the victim, and I wish him a speedy recovery. #localgov— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) August 7, 2020
