Norman locals invited to take guided ghost tour of haunted downtown sites

  • Updated
Ghost expert Jeff Provine, who has done extensive research and written multiple books about local ghosts, will lead a variety of ghost tours on and near campus.

 Photo via Facebook

A ghost tour will be held in downtown Norman for local paranormal enthusiasts.

Author and tour guide Jeff Provine will show guests allegedly haunted locations and telling the stories that coincide. Two tours will take place at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 7. Guests will meet at the Pioneer Classroom statue located north of the Norman Depot for the hour-long tour, according to the Downtown Norman Ghost Tour Facebook page.

Tour sites will include multiple locations that have been researched by paranormal officials, according to the Facebook page. The sites include a barbershop said to be haunted by a barber who died over 80 years ago, a trip to just east of town to visit the ghost of a gangster, and spooky tales of the monsters who are rumored to live in Lake Thunderbird.

Provine is an experienced author who has dedicated many years to researching paranormal entities.

“I've been collecting spooky stories and legends in central Oklahoma since 2009, when I began a ghost tour at OU's Norman campus,” Provine said. “In 2013, I published my first nonfiction book, ‘Campus Ghosts of Norman,’ to give a written collection of tales around OU and Campus Corner.”

Provine then extended his research with the help of paranormal investigator Tanya McCoy for “Haunted Guthrie” and “Haunted Oklahoma City” to include her personal accounts and encounters with the paranormal. More books are in the works, such as a statewide “Haunted Oklahoma,” Provine said. 

Tickets for the tour will be sold on-site for $10 per person.

