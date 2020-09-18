Norman High School teachers, staff send letter addressing demands to Norman Public Schools district administration

In a Friday letter, 88 Norman High School teachers and staff expressed their concerns over the school’s return to in-person instruction.
The letter is addressed to Norman Public Schools District Administration, Norman High School Administration, and the broader Norman High community and lists four main concerns and five demands to the district.
“Eight school days ago, we began in-person instruction to our Norman High School students,” the letter reads. “Despite the best efforts of staff and building administrators, despite broad student compliance with mask mandates and social distancing, despite crucial parental support, we find ourselves exactly where many feared we would be: watching as COVID spreads among our student and staff population.”
According to the letter, these teachers and staff members have made several appeals to the district urging them to include classroom teachers in the structuring of the reopening process, but none were included on the Back-to-School Taskforce.
The letter says these “fundamental concerns” must be addressed before teachers and staff will feel safe to return to work with students in the building.
The letter lists four concerns including the safety and health of students and staff members, the quickly growing numbers of positive cases that have overwhelmed the capacity to contact trace, the lack of staffing by privately-operated custodial and substitute agencies and the shifting policies by the district that have left students, staff and parents confused, and thus have put more people at risk of exposure.
In response to these concerns, the teachers and staff are demanding “enhanced sanitizing,” daily communication with parents and staff regarding positive cases among students and/or staff that includes the number of new positive cases confirmed that day, proper employment and training of individuals to perform contact tracing with systematic data entry and protocols, compliance with federal guidelines related to COVID-related leave, including allowing teachers who have had a student test positive to take time off, and a re-design of protocols for instances where multiple classes must be reassigned due to sub shortages.
“First and foremost we owe the Norman High community, who has long supported our efforts to provide the best education in the state to every student who enters our building, a safe place to send their children,” reads the letter. “We want our students to be in the building and to be able to engage with them on their education journey, but the safety of our school community comes first and always will.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.