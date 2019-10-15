Norman High School on lock out due to phone call, according to NPD

11:31 a.m.: The Norman Police Department tweeted that the lock out is lifted because "an investigation deemed the threat not credible."
Norman High School is currently on a lock out, according to a tweet from The Norman Police Department.
Norman High School is on a lock out as a precautionary measure. All students are in class and continuing their day.— Norman Police (@normanokpd) October 15, 2019
An NPD official told The Daily the school received a phone call from a number with a Texas area code, but he did not have details as to whether or not the call was threatening in nature.
The high school’s resource officer leadership decided to put the school on lock out out of an “abundance of caution,” according to the official.
“The students are still in class and the day is continuing as normal — it’s just nobody’s in and nobody’s out of the building in general,” the official said.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
