Norman groups march in support of racial justice, progressive city leaders

Chants of “no justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter” once again filled the Norman air Saturday afternoon, as members of two local groups held a march from Lions Park to Andrews Park.
The event was organized by the Norman CommUnity Coalition and Social Injustice League of Norman to show support for the city leaders and for racial justice. The event began in Lions Park where a group of around 40 people began the 20-minute trek down Flood Avenue with flags and signs in their hands reading “Black lives matter.” Some people who lived along the march’s route applauded from their doorsteps as the demonstration passed.
“We can no longer say that all lives matter,” said Ashley McCray, founder of Norman Citizens for Racial Justice. “Yes, I know that indigenous lives matter but the truth is, until Black lives matter we don’t need to be having that conversation.”
McCray was arrested alongside Norman city councilmember Alex Scott outside President Donald Trump’s June rally in Tulsa after Scott allegedly began climbing a flagpole outside the event.
The event comes after a recall petition targeted Mayor Bree Clark and multiple members of the city council after they voted to lower police funding this year by $865,000. While funding was reallocated, the police department’s overall budget was still increased by $300,024 for fiscal year 2021, according to Norman finance director Anthony Francisco.
Opposing demonstrators drove around the event waving American flags from their car windows, and one counter-demonstrator even flashed a middle finger towards the event.
McCray said Norman Citizens for Racial Justice aims to further reduce the city funding allocated to law enforcement.
“When we say we defund the police we mean that,” McCray said. “We are going to take away every single extra dollar from them they use to cause harm in our community. They are using that money to actively target, harass, surveil and harm our neighbors.”
Organizers for the event said they were hoping attendees would learn about the work people like McCray are doing within the Norman community.
“I think it’s important to have this event today because there are a lot of residents who don’t know the work people are doing to make Norman more progressive,” Amanda Franklin, one of the organizers for the event, said. “I am so happy anyone is here to learn from our community leaders and activists.”
One of the speakers also said their goal was to educate those in attendance on police funding and racial issues in their community.
“I think it’s really useful for us to have this conversation to at least get these issues in the front of their minds,” said Steve Ellis, a speaker at the event and OU philosophy professor. “I hope people will show up to city council meetings and the unheard voices will be heard better.”
Organizers for this event also shared about the importance of having it the day after the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr’s “I have a dream” speech.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Franklin said, in reference to a famous MLK quote. “We need to always be thinking about how long we have been fighting these issues and we have to continue the fight.”
