Norman elects councilmembers for Wards 2, 4 in municipal contest; Ward 6 goes to runoff

Norman City Council members for Wards 2, 4 and 6 were chosen in a municipal election on Tuesday.
Polls closed at 7 p.m., according to a press release. According to the unofficial results at 7:50 p.m., the council members for 2020 are former public school teacher and Norman small business owner David Perry for Ward 2, who won with 53.97 percent of the votes, and incumbent Councilmember Lee Hall for Ward 4, who won with 87.47 percent of the votes.
The election for Ward 6 will result in an April 7 runoff election between Elizabeth Foreman and incumbent Bill Scanlon because neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.