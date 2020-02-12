You are the owner of this article.
Norman elects councilmembers for Wards 2, 4 in municipal contest; Ward 6 goes to runoff

Councilmember Lee Hall (copy)

Norman Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall speaks at a candidate forum at Norman Regional Hospital on Feb. 3.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Norman City Council members for Wards 2, 4 and 6 were chosen in a municipal election on Tuesday.

Polls closed at 7 p.m., according to a press release. According to the unofficial results at 7:50 p.m., the council members for 2020 are former public school teacher and Norman small business owner David Perry for Ward 2, who won with 53.97 percent of the votes, and incumbent Councilmember Lee Hall for Ward 4, who won with 87.47 percent of the votes.

The election for Ward 6 will result in an April 7 runoff election between Elizabeth Foreman and  incumbent Bill Scanlon because neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.

