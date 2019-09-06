Norman dentists team up to offer free dental care for Free Dentistry Day

Residents of Norman and surrounding areas will soon have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Dental Care of Norman, according to a press release.
Dr. Thomas Basey and his team at Dental Care of Norman, along with Dr. Donna Galier of Lifetime Dental of Norman, will provide free dental care to those without dental insurance to celebrate Free Dentistry Day on Sept. 20.
Free Dentistry Day will include free cleanings, fillings and extractions. All services will be provided between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Dental Care of Norman dentistry office. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the press release.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” Basey said. “Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means.”
According to the press release, there is increasing evidence that over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through oral examinations.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” Galier said. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
For more information or to make an appointment, visit Dental Care of Norman's website.
