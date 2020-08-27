You have permission to edit this article.
Norman CommUnity Coalition, Social Injustice League of Norman to hold rally in support of city leaders

protest

A graphic advertising Saturday's rally on the event's Facebook page. 

 Photo provided by event organizers

Two community groups are holding a march and rally at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at Reaves Park and proceeding to Andrews Park in support of the Norman City Council and Norman Mayor Breea Clark. 

The Social Injustice League of Norman and the Norman CommUnity Coalition organized the march to support city leaders. According to the group’s Facebook page, the Norman CommUnity Coalition is a group “dedicated to advocating progressive reform” in Norman. The Social Injustice League of Norman describes itself as an “inclusive community group inspiring change” on its Facebook page.  

Andrew Coulter, a member of Norman CommUnity Coalition, said the goal of the rally — which will being in Andrews Park at 1 p.m., following the march — is to ensure the Norman community is informed of the city leaders’ decisions and to support them. Coulter said the purpose of the march is to make sure the public is aware that Clark and the city council did not defund the police, but instead declined part of a budget raise and reallocated those funds to other departments.

The city council declined part of a proposed increase in the police department’s budget on June 16 due to the decrease in size of the department. 

Brandi Studley, co-founder of the Social Injustice League of Norman said her organization believes groups like Unite Norman have been “spreading a lot of hate” against Norman's city leaders. Studley said the main goal of the Social Injustice League of Norman is to get the community — and especially young people — involved and educated on Norman’s social and political events. 

Organizers encouraged participants to bring signs in support of the city council, Clark and any progressive organizations in Norman who work to raise public awareness of the council’s decisions. For those unable to walk, the organizers have prepared a driving route, which is available on the Facebook page. Organizers have also stated masks are mandatory to attend the event.

