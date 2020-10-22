Norman Collective for Racial Justice oppose School Resource Officers program amid Black Lives Matter movement

Editor’s note: Members of the group Norman Collective for Racial Justice requested only their first names be used in articles for personal safety concerns. Their identities are known to The Daily.
As an increasing number of organizations answer to the call of Black Lives Matter, how law enforcement interacts with minorities has brought Norman Public Schools’ use of student resource officers into question.
According to the Norman Public Schools’ website, the School Resource Officers program has been in place since 2014 and was implemented in collaboration with the Norman Police Department as a law enforcement team in charge of the safety and security of schools across the district. Members of Norman Collective for Racial Justice, a community activist group that opposes the program, claim it has not succeeded in making students feel safe.
“Norman Public Schools do not realize the people mostly being affected negatively are students of color,” NC4RJ member Ashley said. “They seem to always ignore that and talk about data that says people feel safer (when not all people in the data are of color).”
According to a resource guide provided by the NC4RJ and sourced through Norman Public Schools and NPD data, Black students are over three times more likely to be named in a SRO incident report. The guide also reports Black students are almost five times more likely to be contacted by the NPD for truancy even though they only make up 6 percent of the Norman Public Schools' population.
“The (data when we first received it) was very disorganized. It was also hard to get the data as well,” Ashley said. “At the very least, if we have the SRO program, we want them to be more transparent about it.”
Some community members have also argued SROs are perpetuating racial inequalities in Norman.
“The SRO program is unnecessary. The SRO program is upholding systemic racism in our city and is feeding the school to prison pipeline,” Norman resident Sariah — who did not give her last name during the meeting — said in a city council meeting on the NPD budget and associated programs. “The SRO program is unnecessary and it is unacceptable”
Norman resident and activist Jess Eddy said in the panel his first experience with disparate policing was from his school’s SRO program.
“My first time to witness police violence was a school resource officer putting his foot on the neck of a Black classmate of mine who was 12 years old,” Eddy said.
However, Kristi Johnson, assistant district attorney from the Cleveland County Juvenile Division said in a panel with the NPD and NPS administration, “I have had the opportunity to review that data and see none that supports (SROs feeding) the school to prison pipeline, specifically in Norman Public Schools.”
“In the time that I have been here from 2011, I’ve watched the SRO program come in and … I believe the school resource program in Norman Public Schools has been a force for good,” Johnson said.
Master Police Officer Neelon Greenwood, an SRO officer assigned to Norman High School, said the SRO programs are not inherently violent. Greenwood explained when there is a situation where SROs have to step in, it is the school administration that requires their presence.
“It's usually the principal (writing a ticket for truancy or other issues),” Greenwood said. “If an SRO is writing a ticket, it’s from a direction from an administrator. ... We’re not out there saying because you're a minority, we’re going to hammer you.”
Greenwood also said the SRO program in Norman is diverse, with two Black male SROs as well as a number of female and LGBTQ+ officers. In addition, Greenwood said as a minority member himself, he knows race is never a cause for disciplining a student.
“There are so many factors when it comes to race being a target,” Greenwood said. “I know the stats say that we target minorities, but me being a minority in the SRO program, (I know) that (race) is 100 percent not the case (for targeting students).”
Greenwood said the main purpose of SROs is to form a connection with and be an outlet for student problems and issues.
“I want kids to know they can be comfortable around me.” Greenwood said. “I play basketball with the kids at lunch time, I’m involved in assemblies, I’m in (home economics) classes and judging their brownie competitions. There’s a lot of people who don't realize what we do.”
Wyatt Sullivan, a journalism freshman at OU and graduate of Norman North High School said the SROs were always nice and charismatic, in his experience.
“I really trusted those guys and thought if anything were to happen in school, they would be there to protect us,” Sullivan said. “But, I can also see how (SROs) can be translated to something bad because they were always pretty on top of what was going on.”
When it comes to discipline, Greenwood said he only wants to see an improvement in the student.
“One thing I like to tell kids is that I don't hold grudges,” Greenwood said. “And I love seeing the progression. I love seeing the troubled kid in the beginning be the successful senior when they graduate.”
However, members of NC4RJ do not think SROs are beneficial to Norman's students.
“Regardless of individual personal experiences with SROs, it doesn't erase the fact that students are experiencing trauma and negative harm from the SRO program,” NC4RJ member Elisa said.
The members of NC4RJ said the SROs are untrained and unqualified to handle students.
“They only created this band-aid solution of putting police officers in schools in middle schools and high schools (to establish discipline),” Elisa said. “It wasn't well thought out, it was just a quick mandate they tried to create.”
Greenwood said there is actually a lot of intentionality in selecting SROs.
“In order to be an SRO, it’s not a position you get thrown into,” Greenwood said. “It’s not a retirement position. You have to interview for it and once you get past the interview, you get sent to countless hours of training.”
The training for the SRO program, Greenwood said, included countless hours of mental health and special-needs scenario testing to make sure SROs have proper training to deal with students.
The NC4RJ members, however, said there are other options than police in schools.
“Having more people (such as) social workers or counselors (would be beneficial),” Ashley said.
Elisa agreed that a difference in how situations are handled is needed.
“Shifting our focus from punishment to giving our students the necessities they actually need, as well as providing resources (that will allow) students to actually grow instead of punishing the negative things that happen,” Elisa said.
The NC4RJ suggests the SRO program is not mandatory within NPS and there is too little information proving the program efficient.
“We don’t know enough about SROs to fully evaluate their costs and benefits,” the group wrote in their resource guide. “We do know enough to know that SROs have a differential impact on different communities. ... We need to pay attention to who benefits and who pays.”
Overall, the benefits and downfalls of the SRO program is up to the opinion of the public, Greenwood said.
“People are quick to judge us based off past incidents in different cities and different states, but don’t realize what we do here in Norman,” Greenwood said. “It’s alarming what the numbers show on paper, but I challenge whoever relies on those numbers to actually come and see what SROs really do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.