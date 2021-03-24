Norman City Council withdraws agenda item regarding Ward 2 special election

The Norman City Council announced it would not hold a special election to elect a Ward 2 councilmember following Matt McGarry’s resignation and completed funding for a Norman Forward project during its Tuesday meeting.
The Tuesday night agenda originally contained an item to vote on organizing a June 8 special election to replace former OU Professor Matt McGarry, who resigned his Ward 2 seat last week to accept a position at an Ivy League institution. McGarry previously told The Daily he would be present at Tuesday’s meeting, but he was absent.
Mayor Breea Clark announced the agenda item would be withdrawn after speaking with the Cleveland County Election Board.
“It was determined the only remaining months in 2021 in which candidate elections may be held are September or November,” Clark said. “This is not a decision of the City of Norman. This is another byproduct of preemption at the state level that impacts how we do business at the local level.”
In a direct message following the meeting, Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman wrote it was to be determined how the vacancy will be handled long-term. The seat will remain empty for the time being.
During the meeting, Clark encouraged attendees to contact their state representatives to advocate for local government.
The council scheduled other membership changes during the meeting’s ward announcements. Ward 1 Councilmember Kate Bierman, who did not file for re-election in the previous cycle, announced the second April council meeting will be her last as she completes her move out of Ward 1.
Ward 1 Councilmember-elect Brandi Studely will be sworn in during May’s first meeting, Clark said.
Items 13 through 33 of the agenda were placed on the consent docket and passed collectively, including final acceptance and payment for phase 1 of Norman Forward’s Ruby Grant Park Development Project. A resolution appropriating $280,407 from the Community Park Land Fund balance and $62,000 from the Room Tax Fund balance to construct a parking lot at the park was also passed.
The council also unanimously passed an agenda item providing for “special use for a fraternity or sorority house” to allow the Alpha Chi Omega sorority to construct its new house.
Several proclamations were passed early in the meeting, including items recognizing April as National Volunteer Month, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, Green Norman Ecomonth, Fair Housing Month, and Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, several Normanites raised concerns about access to municipal broadband internet. Former Ward 2 Councilmember David Perry was an advocate for using Norman’s existing fiber connections to expand internet accessibility in the city.
Ward 5 resident Caleb Creed encouraged the city council to take advantage of the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, which allocated $10 billion to projects like expanding broadband infrastructure.
“The way I see it, we have the opportunity to do something big for the poor and working people in Norman. This is something that already has grassroots support in the community,” Creed said. “Many people ... were devastated by the pandemic, especially where disability and poverty painfully intersected.
Alexander Penner, a Norman citizen who did not give their ward of residence, also emphasized the importance of internet connections for Normanites with disabilities.
“I think municipal broadband internet in our city is an accessibility issue. There are a lot of disabled and elderly people who have limited ways to access the broader community, especially during (COID-19),” Penner said. “If you are homebound for any reason — whether it’s because you’re high-risk for COVID or you have some other disability — the internet is a lifeline to the outside world that allows you to work, socialize, order groceries, go to church, talk to your family and more.”
Clark said the council as a whole is “very supportive” of efforts to expand internet access in Norman.
“When I get asked how we’re going to spend (American Rescue Plan funding) and what we’re going to do with it, I always say ‘As much as we possibly can,’” Clark said.
