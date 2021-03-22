Norman City Council to vote on Ward 2 special election following Matt McGarry resignation

The Norman City Council will vote on a June 8 special election to fill the vacant seat of Ward 2 Councilmember and OU professor Matt McGarry during its 6:30 p.m. meeting tomorrow.
If approved, the resolution will be filed with the Cleveland County Election Board, providing notice of the special election to fill McGarry’s seat, Norman’s city clerk Brenda Hall wrote in an email. If there is a clear winner, the councilmember will be seated during a June 15 special session.
Candidates should file between April 12 and 14, and they will be required to pay a filing fee of $50, Hall wrote.
McGarry confirmed his resignation March 17, which will become effective tomorrow. According to the Norman Transcript, McGarry said he received an invitation to join the faculty of a public Ivy League institution in Russian studies.
McGarry said he will attend tomorrow's council meeting.
Other items on tomorrow’s agenda include a resolution to appropriate $280,407 from the community park land fund balance and $62,000 from the room tax fund balance to be used for the construction of a parking lot at Ruby Grant Park and an amended contract between the Norman Municipal Authority and Garver Engineering. The meeting will be available on the council’s YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.