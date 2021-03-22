You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Norman City Council to vote on Ward 2 special election following Matt McGarry resignation

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
ncc2/9meeting

A screenshot of the Norman City Council meeting on Feb. 09, 2021.

The Norman City Council will vote on a June 8 special election to fill the vacant seat of Ward 2 Councilmember and OU professor Matt McGarry during its 6:30 p.m. meeting tomorrow. 

If approved, the resolution will be filed with the Cleveland County Election Board, providing notice of the special election to fill McGarry’s seat, Norman’s city clerk Brenda Hall wrote in an email. If there is a clear winner, the councilmember will be seated during a June 15 special session. 

Candidates should file between April 12 and 14, and they will be required to pay a filing fee of $50, Hall wrote. 

McGarry confirmed his resignation March 17, which will become effective tomorrow. According to the Norman Transcript, McGarry said he received an invitation to join the faculty of a public Ivy League institution in Russian studies. 

McGarry said he will attend tomorrow's council meeting.

Other items on tomorrow’s agenda include a resolution to appropriate $280,407 from the community park land fund balance and $62,000 from the room tax fund balance to be used for the construction of a parking lot at Ruby Grant Park and an amended contract between the Norman Municipal Authority and Garver Engineering. The meeting will be available on the council’s YouTube.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments