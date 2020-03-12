Norman City Council to hold special meeting addressing coronavirus, encourages residents to take precautions

The Norman City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the coronavirus, and the city is encouraging residents to take precautions and follow prevention methods.
While there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Norman, the city is working with local entities and the Oklahoma State Department of Health on preparation and response to COVID-19, according to a press release from the city.
“Looking at examples of how this virus has been handled around the world and at the history of other pandemics shows that communities who take action early have lower reported cases overall,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in the release. “City officials and staff have been working to make sure that Norman is prepared.”
The city council will be holding its meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 16 in city hall to discuss preparedness plans, and it will be livestreamed online, according to the release.
“When COVID-19 eventually hits our city, we will be ready if we work together as a community to take appropriate and proactive precautions,” Clark said in the release.
The city is not sponsoring any special events in March, according to the release, but will cancel future events if needed.
According to the release, the city encourages residents to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, stay home when sick, cover sneezes and coughs, practice social distancing, avoid touching the face and to “be prepared, not scared.”
Further, the city recommends those who are vulnerable to the virus to avoid crowds, avoid cruise and air travel, keep space from others, stock up on supplies and keep away from others who are sick when in public, according to the release.
“The virus has had greater impacts on vulnerable populations including those who are over the age of 70 and those who have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease,” the city said in the release.
If an individual is showing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, the city encourages those to call the Oklahoma Health Department Coronavirus Hotline at 877-215-8336 for testing and treatment, according to the release.
In the release, the city also emphasized that individuals should not go to the emergency room unless it is essential and instead to first contact their regular doctor. For those who do not have health insurance, the city recommends contacting the Variety Care hotline at 405-632-668.
“Emergency rooms need to be able to serve the most critical needs,” the city said in the release. “If you must go to the emergency room, call ahead to ensure that infectious disease procedures can be followed.”
