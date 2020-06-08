Norman City Council representative responds to Norman Citizens for Racial Justice demands

City council representative Alex Scott responded to a list of demands made by the Norman Citizens for Racial Justice regarding police brutality and systemic racism in Norman prior to the June 9 city council meeting.
The list of demands was delivered to Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, Mayor Breea Clark and the Norman City Council. It conveys the group’s desire to defund and demilitarize the Norman Police Department, promote transparency and accountability, end the school resource officer program and seek justice for victims of the NPD, according to the release.
In the June 9 city council meeting, the group will call for Norman’s councilmembers to invest in community care and alternatives to policing that will keep residents safe, according to the release. Scott, who represents Ward 8, said she respects the work Norman Citizens for Racial Justice is doing in the community.
“I appreciate that they're the ones showing up and holding people like myself accountable and holding our community and police accountable,” Scott said. “That's what we're here for — I respect their demands.”
The organization’s call for action has been fueled not only by recent Black Lives Matter protests, but also by more local incidents of violence toward marginalized communities from the NPD.
Examples of police violence in the Norman area include the dragging of Marconia Kessee across a hospital parking lot in 2018 and the killing of 17-year-old Richard Lee Sanchez in 2005. Such violence points toward a lack of sensitivity in the NPD, Scott said.
“Marconia was seeking treatment and the police completely disbelieved him and treated him worse than an animal,” Scott said. “They have a lack of sensitivity for people who need their help and that’s really unfortunate.”
The budgetary allowance of the NPD has specifically come into question, as Scott said she has seen a lot of overtime within the department. Transparency and accountability, in this case, will be important as Scott said Norman residents deserve to know where their tax money is being spent.
“We have to have that conversation about overtime … as 20 percent of our budgeted positions in the city are unionized police … (meaning) 28 percent of our total general budget is going to the police for this proposed year,” Scott said. “I would also be interested to see why it went up from 27 percent last year to 28 percent this year.”
Budgetary conversations could also affect the NPD’s ability to utilize military-grade weapons and equipment or chemical weapons like tear gas and mace. Scott said avenues of demilitarization, such as decreased spending on weapons of warfare, ordinances regarding chemical weapons or a reduced capital budget, will need further discussion for consideration.
Scott said school resource officer programs are funded by a public safety tax. Norman residents will have to vote to remove such programs from Norman Public Schools, and Scott said she is open to discussing the matter further.
“Some people do support officers in schools … but I would like to see them be city-funded … as we need to be responsible with our tax dollars,” Scott said. “I think the state needs to be investing in public schools more anyway. I would honestly like to see more school counselors in schools … than police with guns.”
Scott, who participated in Black Lives Matter protests in both Oklahoma City and Norman, said in watching people protest, she witnessed discussions regarding the disparities that exist within our city. Such discussions inspire her to be a more vocal advocate for change.
“We can talk about the disparities that exist within our institutions … all day, but we don’t actually have any experience with them ourselves,” Scott said. “It’s so important to listen and respect, whether or not you can sympathize with someone.”
The time for appeasing people is not now, Scott said. Rather, she said she sees our current reality as an opportunity for people to call out what is happening and for people in power to use their positions to listen and make informed decisions to benefit their communities.
“(The city council members) are the ones who are about to pass the budget … and I have a vote in that,” Scott said. “What I have learned is that I need to use my privilege to listen to (people’s) stories and use it to educate others and call them to action … on behalf of our community and of marginalized communities.”
