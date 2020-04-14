Norman City Council representative, OU alumna Alex Scott files for candidacy for Oklahoma Senate

A Norman City Council representative filed candidacy on April 8 to run for Oklahoma’s 15th Senate District seat against incumbent Senate Majority Whip Rob Standridge.
Alex Scott, an OU alumna and former Moore Public Schools teacher, currently serves as the Norman City Council Ward 8 representative since her 2018 election. Scott was the youngest Norman City Council representative ever elected to the office.
Scott said her platform includes tax reform, environmental conservation, improving schools and broadening health care access for all Oklahomans. Under Standridge’s leadership, Scott said, these issues haven’t been adequately addressed.
“It’s time for some leadership that’s actually in touch with the district,” Scott said. “Someone who’s not beholden to special interests (and) putting profits over people.”
Scott said she disagreed with Standridge “hiding and dodging teachers” during the 2018 Oklahoma Teacher Walkout, and said she provides an important voice as someone having a firsthand perspective of working in Oklahoma’s public school systems.
Scott also said she was proud of her work campaigning for the passage of Oklahoma State Question 788, which permitted the sale of medicinal cannabis. Scott said Standridge didn’t support the passage of medicinal cannabis laws “until he was able to profit off of it,” as a pharmacist.
After the passage of SQ 788, Standridge authored a bill to broaden which physicians could write cannabis prescriptions.
Scott said while she doesn’t have Standridge’s years of legislative experience — Standridge was elected to the Oklahoma Senate in 2012 — her master’s degree in public administration, her tenure as a city council representative and her work in political activism have prepared her for the job.
“My record has shown that I’m willing to make very challenging decisions in order to prioritize our public services and protect the most people,” Scott said. “Although (Standridge) has more legislative experience, he doesn’t make the best decisions for most people. His legislative experience has shown that.”
Scott, who is running as a Democrat, also said she isn’t afraid to call herself a “progressive” candidate. As a self-described “working class” candidate, she said she feels like she is able to connect with the needs of her constituency through a progressive platform.
“When I say ‘progressive,’ I’m talking about somebody who represents most people and fights for their best interest relentlessly,” Scott said. “The laborers, women, marginalized communities — these are the (groups) that have gone underrepresented for a long time. And I do believe that District 15 is ready for that kind of leadership that prioritizes those kinds of people.”
According to his 2019 fourth quarter campaign finance report, Standridge has raised approximately $105,000 for his 2020 senate campaign. Scott said despite Standridge’s fundraising efforts, she’s confident her campaign will win.
“In my city council race, I barely raised $4,000, and my incumbent opponent raised over $20,000,” Scott said. “And I beat him by 58 percent. I’m not deterred by the money, and I want (Standridge) to spend as much money as he can. I hope he does.”
Scott will face a primary against Matt Hecox — a public school teacher also running for the 15th District’s Senate seat — on June 30. If she wins her primary, she will face Standridge in the Nov. 3 general election.
In a press release from her campaign, Scott said her campaign is “fueled by the same grassroots energy” that won her the city council seat. She said in the release she is ready and excited to serve the public in a new capacity as a state senator.
“These are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, times which have highlighted the need for proactive leadership in our state legislature,” Scott said in the release. “Our community deserves leaders who will listen to them and work for them at the Capitol. … We must change the Oklahoma standard, and start putting Oklahomans first.”
