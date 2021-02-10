Norman City Council recap: April 6 runoff looms for Ward 3, Unite Norman candidate wins Ward 5 and more

Norman's City Council election results were finalized around 8 p.m. Tuesday, leaving one race to be decided in a runoff and one incumbent unseated by a Unite Norman endorsed challenger.
Full unofficial online results can be viewed here. The Daily has compiled all coverage of last night's elections ahead of a runoff election to determine the winner of Ward 3 on April 6.
Local activist and Social Injustice Leage of Norman founder Brandi Studely won a tightly-contested race by a 51-vote margin. Studley told The Daily the tight margin of victory is a sign of work still to be done to win over those constituents who voted for her opponent.
"I'm proud that I was chosen to represent Ward 1," Studley said in an interview with The Daily Tuesday night. "But let's be real, I won by 51 votes. So I still have a lot of work to do with gaining the trust of other constituents in my ward and really listening to what their needs are."
Studley said she hopes to continue the charitable work she has done previously, now with more resources.
"Regardless of when my official first day is, my first day is tomorrow," Studley said. "I've got to jump in, continue what I'm doing, but do it on a grander level and really try to work more closely with the council members."
OU Russian professor Matt McGarry garnered 1,264 votes in his Ward 2 victory, defeating Unite Norman endorsed challenger Jay Wendorff and local businessman John Argo.
McGarry is an OU Russian professor who moved to Norman six years ago. He described himself as a “relative newbie” in the town, but said he chose to run during a “crisis” to give back to the community.
In an earlier interview with The Daily, McGarry said some of his top priorities will be encouraging OU students to engage with the broader Norman community, streamlining the process for prospective business owners to start their enterprises and improving the interconnectivity of Norman’s infrastructure.
The Daily reached out to McGarry Tuesday night for comment, but he did not respond by the time of publication. In a Facebook post however, McGarry wrote he was "truly humbled" by his election and that he looks forward to working with Ward 2 residents "to keep building a better Norman."
The only race to enter a runoff, Ward 3 Normanites will elect their city council representative on April 6. Incumbent Alison Petrone and the second-highest vote earner, Unite Norman endorsed candidate Kelly Lynn, remain on the ballot.
Petrone said in a text message following election results that she appreciates Sam Talley for running a “clean, hard-fought campaign.” She said he conducted himself with “integrity” and she appreciates his “willingness to engage respectfully.
Now, it is time to “turn our sights to April 6 for the runoff,” Petrone said in the message.
“I look forward to continuing to discuss city issues and engaging voters with the local topics that impact their lives,” Petrone said in the message. “Together, our city will continue to open new doors of opportunity, health, and vitality for all of our residents.”
Lynn said in a text message following election results that he wants to thank his supporters and voters who “braved this awful winter weather to exercise their right to vote.” He said he is “thrilled to have made it to the runoff election” and “looks forward to earning your vote” as he continues to share his vision for Norman.
“I want to thank Sam Talley and his supporters for stepping up to the plate and running a tremendous campaign,” Lynn said in the message. “I also congratulate Council member Petrone on making the runoff. I want to say to her, although we have differences on policy, I appreciate her willingness to serve our community, and I look forward to giving the voters a choice between our two visions for Norman.”
Lynn said in the message that “almost 60 percent of voters in today’s election voted for change and to replace the incumbent.” He said he feels his campaign “has great momentum” and noted he was the “highest vote getter in actual, day of election voting.”
“I will continue to share my message of freedom, liberty, personal responsibility, economic prosperity, support of law enforcement, and educational opportunities for all children,” Lynn said in the text. “These are the issues we can all truly unite around.”
Ward 5 saw the only instance of a Unite Norman endorsed candidate winning outright, with retired veteran Rarchar Tortorello unseating incumbent Michael Nash by a 345-vote margin.
Tortorello said he’s lived in Ward 5 since 2004 or 2005, and describes himself as “just a citizen who thinks it’s time to get involved.”
Also endorsed by the Norman Fraternal Order of Police, Tortorello said one of his top priorities is “refunding the police” to help increase law enforcement presence in Ward 5. He said he considers himself a “uniter” and is willing to have a conversation with anyone, regardless of political beliefs.
Ward 7 residents looked favorably on incumbent Stephen Holman, helping Holman become the lone incumbent to defend his seat outright.
Holman defeated second-highest vote earner, Unite Norman endorsed candidate Monica Marsh, by 129 votes.
After the results were finalized, Holman said he looks forward to building new relationships, rebuilding former relationships and working with the council’s elected candidates.
“People are going to be looking at whoever gets elected in all the wards,” Holman said. “Once the nine of us are finalized and up there, most of the city is going to be looking at us to set an example (to) lead the way and help people come together for the betterment of our communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.