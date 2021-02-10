Norman City Council proceeds with Norman Forward projects, recognizes February as Black History Month

The Norman City Council approved the advancement of Norman Forward projects and proclaimed February as Black History Month in the city during a Tuesday night meeting.
City of Norman attorney Kathryn Walker presented two items concerning Norman Forward’s multi-sport and indoor aquatic facility, adding $920,250 to the project’s design budget. The first item included a memorandum of understanding with the Columbus Corporation — better known as OKC’s Santa Fe Family Life Center — to provide services to the facility.
Walker said Columbus Corporation was selected as an operator of the facility because the council hopes to use its expertise to “allow disadvantaged kids to participate” in lower cost and adaptive services at the facility. She said the corporation provided Norman with a “detailed” five-year budget to illustrate their operation plans.
The corporation wants to include programming services like basketball, volleyball, indoor aquatics, pickleball and adaptive sports, as well as local, regional and national tournaments. Walker said varied user fees will go toward operations and scholarships, depending on individual activities, and Norman’s City Manager Darrel Pyle will review building policies.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said she is "really excited" about this vendor.
"When we had our meeting, we talked about wheelchair basketball, wheelchair volleyball and stuff like that,” Foreman said. “I think that's really great that we include all members of our community."
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman raised a concern about all members of the public being able to use this facility. He said he hopes Norman can ensure affordable user fees.
Mayor Breea Clark said she believes the Trae Young Family Foundation is “interested in providing scholarships” to make sure the state-of-the-art facility is available to all Norman residents. She said she is excited to see the facility developed and supported.
Walker also presented the facility’s “exclusive health care partnership” with Norman Regional Health System, which will operate a sports and human performance center. The council approved a 15-year lease with NRHS, which will provide services including physical therapy, athletic training and strength and conditioning.
Andy Rieger, a chair of the Norman Forward citizens financial oversight board and former Norman Transcript editor, said 40 years in the news business inspired him to root for a good story. He said Norman Forward is one of those stories.
“The promises made to voters in 2015 are being kept,” Rieger said."Our sales and use tax numbers are trending below our original estimates, but close to the revised estimates. … The board is cautiously optimistic that revenue numbers will improve and projects will come in at or below expected costs.”
Both items were approved with a unanimous vote by the council.
Clark also recognized the importance of Black lives in Norman as she proclaimed the month of February as Black History Month.
“The influence and accomplishments of African American citizens have contributed to our community in all aspects of life and have continued to make Norman a safe, thriving and vibrant community,” Clark said. “The city of Norman continues to strive to become a more inclusive community, providing all residents the right to human dignity, justice and the opportunity to live life fully and achieve their aspirations.”
OU’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite accepted the proclamation on behalf of OU.
"On behalf of the President Joseph Harroz Jr. … the Board of Regents … the OU community and the City of Norman, I am happy, and it's a heartfelt honor to accept this proclamation," Higgs Hyppolite said. "Thank you for ensuring that Black History Month and the celebration of Black people's contributions continue to be acknowledged and celebrated here in the city of Norman and around the world."
Higgs Hyppolite said the recent launch of OU’s Lead On, University Strategic Plan includes five pillars. The second pillar encourages the preparation of students for a life of success, meaning, service and positive impact, and Higgs Hyppolite said times like this serve as a reminder of how students can look toward the future.
“OU is housed within the city of Norman, so we want to ensure that our students are constantly engaging with the city,” Higgs Hyppolite said. ”We want them to learn from you, we want them to grow with you and we want them to serve alongside you.”
Higgs Hyppolite said her mother’s background as a former city councilmember in Malden, Missouri, inspires her to envision what the City of Norman’s legacy could look like — especially when it comes to political engagement and diversity. She said it is “incumbent upon all of us to take that responsibility seriously,” and to be “intentional.”
“I hope, as a new member of the state of Oklahoma and resident of the City of Norman, that we will find a way to create opportunities for people to unite,” Higgs Hyppolite said.
“We have to come together, and more importantly, we have to work together. Black History Month is centered on Black families, the church and specifically the community. So I want to leave you with these words. 'If there is no struggle, there can be no progress.' Frederick Douglass spoke those words. We have struggled together, it is now time for us to … grow together.”
