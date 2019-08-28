You are the owner of this article.
Norman City Council passes new protections for LGBTQ residents

  Updated
(Photo Illustration) An LGBTQ Pride flag flies in front of the Seed Sower on the Lindsey Street bridge in Norman Aug. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Changes are coming to city employment laws to aid LGBTQ people in the workforce after Tuesday’s city council meeting. 

An almost unanimous vote at the Aug. 27 city council meeting changed city employment laws to include language about LGBTQ individuals. The council said now that the new language would be added to the law, it would be easier for members of the LGBTQ community to find work and not be refused based on gender or sexual orientation. 

According to an email from Freedom Oklahoma, Norman is now the first city in Oklahoma to “approve comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ residents in employment, housing, and public accommodations.”

Bill Scanlon, council member for Ward 6, said the new language would give the city the authority to force businesses to hire a person of LGBTQ status, and liable to suit if they refuse. 

“I am very concerned with the privacy issue,” Scanlon said. “It’s a matter of principle. Privacy is a big deal for me.” 

The other council members did not share Scanlon’s concerns.

Responding to several stories given by frustrated Norman residents about this issue, the other seven council members expressed support for the new language proposal, and said it would be in the name of “inclusion.”

“We’ve come a long way (in LGBTQ rights), but we still haven’t gone far enough,” said Alison Petrone, council member for Ward 3. 

After the proposal passed by a vote of 7-1, Mayor Breea Clark said that by passing the proposal, Norman would make history as “the most inclusive community in the state of Oklahoma.”

